South Decatur lost to Knightstown 16-10 Friday night.
South had 14 hits and five errors. Knightstown had 18 hits and five errors.
Hits for South came from Erynn Dyer (double and one RBI), Madison Mikulec (single), Loryn Pate (two singles), Megan Manlief (double and RBI), Kassidy Haley (4-4 with a double, home run and 5 RBI’s), Allyson Antunez (single), Brooke Somers (3-4 with a triple, double and RBI) and Molly Eden (single).
Pate went the distance on the mound.
“We hit the ball well, the best we have all season,” coach Lisa Huff said.
Monday’s game at Oldenburg Academy was postponed because the field was too wet. A makeup date has yet to be announced.
The Cougars will host Triton Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
