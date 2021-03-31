SEYMOUR – South Decatur’s softball team opened the season Tuesday with a 10-0 loss at Trinity Lutheran.
SD managed four hits off Trinity Lutheran’s Kazmi Gross.
Loryn Pate led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double. The junior also went the distance in the circle, striking out three.
Seniors Megan Manlief and Erynn Dyer each recorded singles.
Many of the Cougars were playing their first varsity game ever, and all of them were playing their first high school game in two years.
“It’s always good to get the first game in and get over the first-game jitters,” SD coach Lisa Huff said.
It was 4-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Trinity Lutheran scored three runs. The blue and gold Cougars ended the game by plating three more in the sixth.
The maroon and white Cougars turned two double plays. Molly Eden caught a line drive at first and threw to second to nab a runner. Dyer, playing shortstop, caught a liner and tagged a runner for a solo double play.
South Decatur is tentatively scheduled to play its first home game Wednesday, April 7 against Oldenburg Academy. Former SD assistant Randy Schoettmer is in his first year coaching the Twisters.
