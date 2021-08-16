MOORES HILL - The South Decatur cross country teams traveled to Moores Hill Elementary to kick off the season against South Dearborn, Shawe and Columbus East. This is an early look at the sectional course for the Cougars.
For the boys, South took first place team honors. Coach Fromer noted the Cougars have nine runners on the boys side that are ready to run and are led by senior Trevor Newby, a regional qualifier in 2020.
South's Josh Shouse finished third overall in 20:30, a minute and a half off last year's best time.
Other finishers for South included Donovan Hale sixth in 21:03, Chase Kalli seventh in 21:18, Jack Hamilton eighth in 21:50, Bradley Walling ninth in 22:27, Tyler Hibberd 10th in 22:35, Damian Jackson 12th in 23:10 and Conner Newby 13th in 27:22.
For the girls, South was second behind Columbus East. The Lady Cougars have 10 runners this season.
For the Lady Cougars, Kate Hamilton finished eighth in 25:05. Other finishers included Emma Gatewood 15th in 26:23, Brayley Sundal 16th in 26:45, Clair Schoettmer 17th in 26:48, Maria Nobbe 18th in 26:56, Bridget Nobbe 10th in 28:47, Kylie Best 21st in 28:50, Mary Schwering 23rd in 30:29, Elizabeth Flessner 24th in 30:44 and Samantha Storm 25th in a personal best 31:49.
