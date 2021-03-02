6F224B4A-8F2D-434B-8913-7491DBF40E9A.jpeg

Cody Samples saves a ball while going out of bounds in front of North Connor Messer.

South Ripley jumped out to a 10-0 lead before North Decatur got on the scoreboard during Tuesday’s 2A sectional matchup at Milan. 

The Raiders held a comfortable lead throughout on their way to a 76-42 victory.  

South Ripley led the Chargers 32-17 at halftime. 

Lance Nobbe hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut into the deficit before intermission.

Trent Gauck made a steal and converted a fast break layup just before the third quarter buzzer to make it 51-33. 

Nobbe led North with 16 points. 

SR senior Cody Samples made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25. Nick Schwarte also drained five 3s and scored 17, while Jaden Peetz scored 15.

The Chargers finish their season at 5-18.

South Ripley (20-1) advances to Friday’s semifinal  against defending champion South Decatur (14-7). 

Check back for updates.

