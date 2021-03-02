South Ripley jumped out to a 10-0 lead before North Decatur got on the scoreboard during Tuesday’s 2A sectional matchup at Milan.
The Raiders held a comfortable lead throughout on their way to a 76-42 victory.
South Ripley led the Chargers 32-17 at halftime.
Lance Nobbe hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut into the deficit before intermission.
Trent Gauck made a steal and converted a fast break layup just before the third quarter buzzer to make it 51-33.
Nobbe led North with 16 points.
SR senior Cody Samples made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25. Nick Schwarte also drained five 3s and scored 17, while Jaden Peetz scored 15.
The Chargers finish their season at 5-18.
South Ripley (20-1) advances to Friday’s semifinal against defending champion South Decatur (14-7).
Check back for updates.
