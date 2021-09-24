VERSAILLES – The 28th Annual pumpkin Invitational was hosted by South Ripley.
Austin won the team title for the boys with 16 points. Jac-Cen-Del was second with 90 followed by South Ripley 108, Rising Sun 112, South Decatur 114, Lawrenceburg 129, Southwestern Hanover 152 and North Decatur 193.
Ribbons were awarded to the top 30 individuals.
South was led by Trevor Newby with a time of 18:37, placing 10th overall. Fellow senior Josh Shouse ran a 19:36 placing 16th. Chase Kalli finished in 20:31 placing 28th followed by Donovan Hale 33rd in 20:38, Donovan Hale 20:38, Tyler Hibberd 36th in 20:58, Bradley Walling 39th in a season best 21.11 and Damian Jackson 40th in a personal best 21:20.
Placing in the junior varsity race for South were Jack Hamilton fourth in 21:46, Conner Newby fifth in 23:44 and Terry Redelman sixth in season best 24:14.
For JCD, Josh Pohle was fifth overall followed by Adam Maloney 15th, Cameron Reatherford 21st, Kameron Darnold 27th, Austin Rohls 29th, Gabe Maloney 52nd and Jacob Ricke 56th. Austin Hammond was third in the junior varsity race.
For the girls, South Ripley edged Austin for the team title. The Lady Raiders finished with 45 followed by Austin 46, South Decatur 89, JCD 89, North Decatur 108 and Southwestern Hanover 113.
For the Lady Cougars, Bridget Nobbe led the way placing 15th with a season best 23:42. Kate Hamilton finished 20th with a time of 24:03 followed by Emma Gatewood 26th in 24:40, Maria Nobbe 31st in personal best 25:44, Brayley Sundal 33rd in season best 25:54, Kiley Best 37th in personal best 26:28 and Mary Schwering 38th in personal best 26:28. In the junior varsity race, Elizabeth Flessner finished in 28:33 and Sami Storm finished in 30:00.
The Lady Eagles were led by Cloey Simon in 10th followed by Kayla Simon 13th, Virginioa Minch 17th, Allison Peetz 40th, Shelby Reatherford 43rd and Kinsey Rohls 46th.
