WALDRON - South Decatur’s volleyball team traveled to Waldron on Tuesday and was defeated in three sets 25-18, 25-12 and 26-24.
Senior Lana Bell led the offensive attack by the Lady Cougars with 10 kills. Fellow senior Savannah Bushhorn added five kills. Brooke Somers, Megan Manlief and Loryn Pate all had two kills.
South served three aces, two by Somers and one by Ali Jameson.
Defensively at the net, Bell had a solo block and an assist block. Manlief added an assist block.
Bell led the Lady Cougars with 15 digs. Comers and Sophia Bushhorn both had two digs.
Jameson dished out six assists. Lily Rigby added four assists and Sophia Bushhorn had three assists. Karma Warren tallied 32 serve receives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.