South Decatur hosted MHC foes Hauser and Morristown for a track 3-team meet Thursday.
For the girls, South won the team title with 76 points. Morristown was second with 53 and Hauser finished with 23.
South opened the meet with a win in the 3200 relay. The team of Bernice Tooley, Bridget Nobbe, Kate Hamilton and Emma Gatewood won in 13:25.
Kiley Best won the 100 hurdles in :17.5 and Hanna Gridley was third in :20.95. In the 300 hurdles, Maria Nobbe had a winning time of :52.02 and Gridley was fourth in a personal best 1:01.
In the 100, Brayley Sundal took second in :14.18 followed by Hope Barker fourth in :15.00. Claire Schoettmer ran a :13.65 and Zoe Meer finished in :15.00.
In the 1600, Elizabeth Flessner took third in 7:14. Tooley was fourth in a personal best 7:18. Gatewood finished in 7:18. Flessner took second in the 3200 with a time of 15:48. Brianna Benefiel was third in 17:28.
The 4x100 relay team of Best, Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth and Barker took first in :54-64.
In the 400, Sundal crossed the line second in 1:07. Hamilton was third in 1:08. Bridget Nobbe had a personal best 1:10. In the 800, Gatewood took third in 3:14 and Tooley was fourth in 3:22.
Danforth won the 200 in :29.93. Barker was second in :30.6.
The 4x400 relay team of Sundal, B. Nobbe, M. Nobbe and Hamilton had a winning time of 4:52.
In the discus, Zsophia Sharp was second with a personal best 68-3. Zoe Meer was third at 66-5. Allison Flessner had a personal best 50-0. In the shot put, Meer won the event with a distance of 25-6. Allison Flessner had a personal best 20-2 and Taylor Stearns had a toss of 13-0.
In the high jump, Danforth took third at 4-2 and Gridley was fourth at 4-0. Danforth won the long jump with a personal best 14-7.5. Barker was third at 12-11.
For the boys, South won the team title with 66 followed by Hauser 50 and Morristown 40.
In the relays, South’s 4x800 team of Michael Stier, Donovan Hale, Conner Newby and Kalli took second in 9:47. The 4x100 relay team of Jack Hamilton, Lucas Ballard, McKinley Shook and Owen Arreola had a winning time of :46.91. The 4x400 relay team of Hamilton, Newby, Arreola and Rhett Martin finished third in 3:57.19.
Shook won the 110 hurdles in a personal best :15.75. Campbell Johannigman was second in :19-15. Hamilton placed second in the 300 hurdles in a personal best :49.82. Johannigman was third with a personal best :50.14 and Tyler Johnson finished in 1:00.
In the 100, Arreola finished second in :11.78 and Ballard was third in :11.9. Shook won the 200 in :23.92. Ballard was fourth in :24.69.
Hale finished third in the 1600 (5:45) and the 3200 (11:52). Stier had a personal best 5:49 for fourth in the 1600 and Newby had a personal best 5:55. Bjarne Karsten was fourth in the 3200 in 13:37 and Logan Wilkinson had a personal best 14:52.
Martin had a personal best :57-81 to take third in the 400. Karsten was fourth in a personal best 1:00.35.
Isaac Schwering won the 800 in a personal best time of 2:24. Stier was fourth in 2:30 and Wilkinson had a personal best 2:45.
Deacon Cruser wont he discus with a personal best 120-7. Martin was second with a personal best 119-4. Damon Gearhart had a personal best 83-8 and Bob Tryon finished with a personal best 77-1.
Shook won the high jump at 5-6. Karsten had a personal best 5-2. Ballard was second in the long jump with a distance of 18-9. Arreola had a personal best 17-9.25.
In the shot put, all five Cougars had a personal best distance. Martin was second at 38-8 followed by Cruser 33-4, Ian AmRhein 31-7, Gearhart 31-4 and Wesley Hildebrand 28-8.
