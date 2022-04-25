EDINBURGH - South Decatur swept the team titles at the Lancer Relays held at Edinburgh High School.
For the girls, South finished with a team total of 120. Southwestern (Shelby) was second with 103. North Decatur took third with 64 followed by Indy Genesis 55 and Hauser 42.
For the Lady Cougars, Bridget Nobbe was fourth in the 1600 with a personal best 6:44. Mary Schwering was fifth in a personal best 6:58. Elizabeth Flessner had a personal best 7:09.
Kiley Best took second in the 100 hurdles in :17.25. Ana Arreola was third in :17:75.
The 4x100 relay team of Schoettmer, Best, Danforth and Meer took second in :54.8. The distance medley relay team of Gridley, Arreola, Schwering and B. Nobbe finished first in 8:33.
In the 100, Zoe Meer was fifth in :13.98. Clair Schoettmer finished in :14.15.
The 4x200 relay team of Tooley, Fingar, Marsh and Flessner took second in 2:23.6. The 4x400 relay team of Schwering, Flessner, B. Nobbe and M. Nobbe finished first in 4:57.1.
In the sprint medley, South's Arreola, Schoettmer, Gridley and Schwering teamed to win with a time of 2:16.7. In the shot put relay, South's team of Meer, Fingar, Flessner and A. Nobbe was second in 1:08.4. In the shuttle hurdle relay, South's Arreola, Gridley, Hibberd and M. Nobbe took first in 1:05.
In the shot put, Zoe Meer had a distance of 27-0 and Alli Nobbe had a distance of 26-7. In discus, A. Nobbe had a toss of 75-3 and Paige Hibbert had a distance of 61-5. In the high jump, Paige Hibberd had a height of 4-10 and Madisyn Danforth had a height of 4-2. In the long jump, Danforth had a personal best of 15-2 and Hanna Gridley had a personal best 11-4.
For the Lady Chargers, Skyla Wade and Ella Kunz placed third in the shot put with a combined distance of 49-8.
The 400 relay team made of Hope Barker, Madi Allen, Zoey Hersley and Breanna McBride took third with a time of :55.4.
Barker took second in the 100 with a personal best :13.22 and Allen took third with a personal best of : 13.68.
AnnMarie Roark, Zoey Hersley, Barker, and Cecila Barber made up the Sprint Medley Relay team (100M, 100M, 200M, 400M) and placed third in 2:18.42. Kunz, Allen, Barker, and Emily Borgman took seco2nd in the shuttle hurdle relay(4x100 low hurdles) with a time of 1:15.58. Kunz, MrcBride, Borgman, and Ana Mauer took first place in the shot put relay (4x100 while carrying a shot put) with a time of 1:06.6.
BOYS
South won the team title for the boys with 120 points. Hauser was second with 84 followed by Southwestern (Shelby) 73, Edinburgh 67, Indy Genesis 42 and North Decatur 40.
For South, Trevor Newby took third in the 1600 in 5:10.65 and Josh Shouse was fifth in 5:17. Chase Kalli ran a personal best 5:28.
In the 110 hurdles, McKinley Shook took first in a personal best :17.0. Campbell Johannigman was fifth in :19.73.
The 4x100 relay team of Martin, Ballard, M. Shook and Arreola had a winning time of :46.35. The distance medley relay team of C. Newby, Schwering, Stier and Hale placed fourth in 13:12.52.
Lucas Ballard took second in the 100 in :11.47 with Owen Arreola fourth in :11.61.
The 4x200 relay team of Foga, Edwards, C. Johnson and Ballard finished third in 1:46.03. The 4x400 relay team of Hamilton, C. Newby, Arreola and K. Shook was third in 3:51.59. the 4x800 relay team of Shouse, Walling, T. Newby and Kalli took second in 9:35.15.
In the shot put relay, the team of Martin, C. Johnson, Arreola and Frensemeier finished first in :52.71. In the shuttle hurdle relay, the team of Martin, Johannigman, T. Johnson and M. Shook placed second in :57-42.
In the shot put, Ian Frensemeier had a distance of 39-5 followed by Ryken Winchester with a personal best 36-1. In the discus, Frensemeier had a toss of 109-1 and Rhett Martin finished with a distance of 107-3.5. In the high jump, M. Shoot had a personal best 5-6 and K. Shook had a height of 5-2. In the long jump, Lucas Ballard had a leap of 18-3 and K. Shook had a distance of 17-4.
For the North boys, North placed first in the shot put with a combined distance of 76-2. North was second in the discus with a combined distance of 183-7. North took fifth in the long jump with a combined distance of 31-2.
In the 110 hurdles, Mason Dimett placed sixth with a time of :22.28.
In the 4x100 relay, North finished third with a time of :48.85.
In the 100, Conner Linkmeyer finished sixth with a time of :12.13.
In the shot put relay, North was third with a time of :59.59.
