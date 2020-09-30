The annual Pheidippides Cup was up for grabs at North Decatur as the Chargers hosted South Decatur in cross country action Tuesday.
South Decatur swept the team titles for the girls and the boys. This is the seventh straight Cup victory for the Cougars and the first for the Lady Cougars.
For the girls, South finished with 24 followed by North with 35.
North’s Jenna Walton took top honors, winning the race in 21:43.
South was led by Kate Hamilton in second place in 22:41.
Other finishers for the Lady Cougars included Bridget Nobbe third in a personal best 23:17, Emma Gatewood fifth in 23:46, Brayley Sundal sixth in a personal best 24:34, Elizabeth Flessner eighth in a personal best 25:45, Clair Schoettmer ninth in 26:04, Ali Boilanger 10th in season best 26:18, Addison Baltus 12th in a season best 26:28, Abigail Collins 13th in a season best 26:30 and Sami Storm 17th in a personal best 32:24.
Other finisher for North included Addie Gauck fourth in a personal best 23:33, Gracie Osting seventh in 25:13, Ellie Cox 11th in 26:23, lauren Holloway 14th in 26:46, Hannah Allen 15th in 27:30 and Paige Wesseler 16th in 29:19.
For the boys, South posted a 27-30 victory over the Chargers.
Trevor Newby led the Cougars to a victory, running a first place individual time of 18:56. Tyler Hibberd was second with a personal best of 20:05 followed by Jack Hamilton third in a personal best 20:07, Chase Kalli fifth in a season best 20:40, Bradley Walling sixth in a personal best 20:50, Damian Jackson 14th in 22:08, Terry Redelman 15th in 22:28, Josh Shouse 16th in a personal best 22:46, Donovan Hale 17th in 22:47, Conner Newby 21st in 28:02, Joe Lee 22nd in a season best 30:41 and Griffey Storm 23rd in 33:14.
North was led by Lance Nobbe in fourth place with a personal best 20:12. Aiden O’Dell was fifth in 20:28 followed by Caleb Bowles sixth in 20:29, Adam Mack seventh in a personal best 20:31, Owen Geis eighth in a personal best 20:38, Brandan Gearhart ninth in 20:39, Jack Cathey 12th in 21:32, Ryan Hancock 13th in 22:05, Cameron Medsker 18th in a personal best 22:52, Chris Gauck 19th in a personal best 23:04 and Collin Bryant 20th in 26:02.
