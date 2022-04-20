SEYMOUR - South Decatur swept the team titles in the 4-team track meet at Trinity Lutheran High School Tuesday.
For the girls, South won with 78 followed by Trinity 52, Oldenburg Academy 36 and Shawe Memorial 24.
The Lady Cougars set four new personal bests and tied another on Tuesday. Maria Nobbe grabbed a PR when she won the 300 hurdles. All three of our 200 Lady Cougars went under 30 seconds, and Mary Schwering cut another 17 seconds off her 1600 time.
Other first place finishes came from Brayley Sundal in the 200, and all three South relay teams won.
All eight of the boys who ran the open 800 and/or the 4x800 relay earned PRs today, as did athletes in seven other events.
Firsts came from McKinley Shook in the 110 hurdles, Lucas Ballard in the 100 and 200, Kelby Shook in the 400, Chase Kalli in the 800, and Ian Frensemeier in the shot put. All three South relays took first place.
"Our kids were ready to hit this week pretty hard since we had three meets scheduled. This was an excellent way to start the busy week," Coach Sariina Kalli said.
South Results
Girls
4x800:
1. South 12:42
100 hurdles: 3. Kiley Best :18.2, 4. Ana Arreola :19.53, Hanna Gridley :20.64
100: 2. Zoe Meer :14.02, Clair Schoettmer :14.06, Brayley Sundal :14.09
1600: 3. Bridget Nobbe 6:51, 4. Mary Schwering 7:06 PR
4x100: 1. South :55.66 (Sundal, Best, Danforth, Meer)
400: Hanna Gridley 1:19.4, Clair Schoettmer 1:21
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe :51.39 PR, Paige Hibberd :58.5
800: 2. Mary Schwering 2:56, 8. Bernice Tooley 3:18 Tied PR
200: 1. Brayley Sundal :29.29, 3. Madisyn Danforth :29.99 PR, Zoe Meer :29.57 PR
4x400: 1. South 4:50 (Sundal, Arreola, M. Nobbe, Best)
Shot Put: 2. Alli Nobbe 27-11, 3. Zoe Meer 27-5, 5. Maddy Fingar 19-4, Taylor Stearns 16-6
Discus: 2. Alli Nobbe 79-0, Paige Hibberd 47-11, Maddy 45-6, Taylor 41-5,
High Jump: 2. Paige Hibberd 4-8, Madisyn Danforth 4-0
BOYS
4x800: 1. South A 9:36 (Schwering, Shouse, Hale , Kalli), South B 11:26 (Stier, Wilkinson, Jackson, C. Newby)
110 hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook :17.87, 3. Campbell Johannigman :19.82
100: 1. Lucas Ballard :11.7, 2. Owen Arreola :11.9, Corbin Johnson :12.7 PR
1600: 2. Josh Shouse 5:20, 5. Donovan Hale 5:38, Chase Kalli 5:39, Logan Wilkinson 6:49
4x100: 1. South A :46.46 (Martin, Ballard, M. Shook, Arreola)
400: 1. Kelby Shook :55.7, 4. Roman Foga 1:04.15 PR
300 hurdles: 2. Rhett Martin :47.1, 4. Tyler Johnson :54.38 PR
800: 1. Chase Kalli 2:23, 3. Isaac Schwering 2:27 PR, Michael Stier 2:38 PR, Conner Newby 2:41, Damian Jackson 2:48 PR
200: 1. Lucas Ballard :23.35 PR, 2. McKinley Shook :24.73
3200: 2. Josh Shouse 11:35 PR, 3. Donovan Hale 12:22
4x400: 2. South A 3:59 (C. Newby, Winchester,Arreola, K. Shook)
Shot Put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 40-9, Ryken Winchester 34-4 PR, Corbin Johnson 33-2.5 PR
Discus: 2. Ian Frensemeier 107-11, 3. Rhett Martin 106-9, 4. Owen Arreola 95-11
High Jump: 4. Kelby Shook 5-0
