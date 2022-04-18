KNIGHTSTOWN – South Decatur and North Decatur traveled to Knightstown on Friday for the Panther Invitational. South Decatur swept the team titles.
GIRLS
For the girls, South won with a team-total 125 points. Milan was second with 72 followed by Waldron 70, North 60, Shenandoah 58, Indiana Math and Science 54, Tri 49 and Knightstown 43.
Lady Cougars results
100 hurdles: 1. Kiley Best :18.30, 2. Ana Arreola :19.12
100: 4. Brayley Sundal :14.26, 5. Zoe Meer :14.33
1600: 5. Bridget Nobbe 6:49.6 PR, 7. Mary Schwering 7:22.7 PR
4x100: 1. South :55.07 (Sundal, Best, Danforth, Meer)
400: Paige Hibberd 1:20.8, Hanna Gridley 1:21.7
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe 52.06 PR, 3. Ana Arreola 58.33 PR
800: 5. Mary Schwering 3:00.3, 8. Bernice Tooley 3:17.8 PR
200: 4. Brayley Sundal :29.46, Madisyn Danforth :31.41
3200: 2. Bridget Nobbe 15:11
4x400: 1. South 4:51.57 (Sundal, Arreola,M. Nobbe, Best)
Shot Put: 3. Zoe Meer 29-3 PR, 5. Alli Nobbe 27-4
Discus: 2. Alli Nobbe 82-7, Paige Hibberd 63-9
High Jump: 3. Paige Hibberd 4-8, Madisyn Danforth 4-0
Long Jump:2. Madisyn Danforth 14-2, 3. Zoe Meer 13-11
Lady Chargers results
In the 100, Hope Barker took third with a time of :14.10. In the 200, Barker took third with a time of :28.98. Gracie Osting was third in the 400 with her PR of 1:12.46.
In the 800, Jenna Walton places third with a time of 2:54.53 and Osting placed fourth with another PR of 2.58.00. Walton came in third in the 1600 with a time of 6:34.45.
The 4x100 relay took third with a time of :56.47. he team was made up of Allen, Barker, Breanna McBride, and Zoey Hersley. Ella Kunz threw 79-0, placing fourth place in discus.
BOYS
For the boys, South won with 135 followed by Milan 106, Shenandoah 68, North 68, Indiana Math and Science 59, Tri 57, Knightstown 42 and Waldron 38.
Cougars results
4x800: 1. South 9:43.14 (Walling, Shouse, T. Newby, Kalli)
110 hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook :17.80, 5. Campbell Johannigman :20.38
100: 6. Lucas Ballard :12.22, Owen Arreola :12.45
1600: 2. Josh Shouse 5:10.7 PR, 8. Trevor Newby 5:33.8
4x100: 2. South A :48.11 (Martin, Ballard, M. Shook, Arreola)
400: 2. Kelby Shook 54.24 PR, 4. Jack Hamilton 58.03 PR
300 hurdles: 4. Rhett Martin :48.18, 8. Tyler Johnson :56.15
800: 4. Chase Kalli 2:26.3, 5. Bradley Walling 2:28.6
200: 4. McKinley Shook :24.42 PR
3200: 4. Donovan Hale 11:42.7 PR, 5. Josh Shouse 11:45.7 PR
4x400: 2. South 3:53.6 PR (Hamilton, Arreola, Edwards, K. Shook)
Shot Put: 2nd Ian Frensemeier 44-7, Ryken Winchester 33-9
Discus: 3. Rhett Martin 110-3, 4. Owen Arreola 109-8
High Jump: 3. McKinley 5-6 tied PR, 4. Kelby Shook 5-4
Long Jump: 3. Kelby Shook 17-2.5, 4. Lucas Ballard 17-1.25
Chargers results
In the field events, Mason Morris took first overall in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-8. Ellis Loehmer placed second in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-6. Ellis also placed third in 110 hurdles with a time of :18.69 and third in the 300 hurdles with a time of :47.53.
Caiden Gahimer placed fourth in shot put with a distance of 38-11. In discus, Charlie Kramer placed fifth with a distance of 100-5 and Jake Kinker placed sixth with a distance of 96-6.
The boys 4x400m relay team placed third with a time of 4:02.63. The boys relay team consisted of Marshal Snell, Owen Geis, Mason Morris, and Ellis Loehmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.