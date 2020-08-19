South Decatur opened the cross country season at the Triton Central Early Bird Invitational in Shelbyville.
For the boys, South finished sixth with 143 points.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Trevor Newby in third in 19:34. Jack Hamilton was 15th in 22:01 followed by Donovan Hale 19th in 23:41, Chase Kalli 21st in 24:00, Damian Jackson 22nd in 24:11, Terry Redelman 34th in 24:15, Tyler Hibberd 25th in 24:16, Bradley Walling 28th in 25:06, Josh Shouse 32nd in 26:15, Conner Newby 35th in 28:31, Joe Lee 42nd in 37:02 and Griffey Storm 43rd in 37:02.
For the girls, South took fourth place with 106 points.
The Lady Cougars were led by Kate Hamilton in seventh in 27:06. Emma Gatewood was eighth in 27:50 followed by Brayley Sundal 10th in 28:32, Ali Boilanger 15th in 30:24, Elizabeth Flessner 17th in 31:02, Abigail Collins 18th in 30:25, Clair Schoettmer 19th in 31:31, Addison Baltus 22nd in 32:31 and Samantha Storm 25th in 39:40.
South travels to Batesville at 5 p.m. today to face the Bulldogs, North Decatur and Greensburg.
