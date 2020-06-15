The Southeast Stix kicked off the season this past weekend in Cincinnati at the Stars and Stripes Tournament. The boys showed up ready to play on Saturday as they went 2-0 in pool play, outscoring their opponents 22-2 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Gold Elimination Bracket out of 12 teams in their age group.
In elimination play on Sunday, the Stix started the day by defeating the Kentucky Thunder Club from Lexington by a score of 6-2 to advance to the championship match. The boys were then able to defeat the At The Yard squad from Cincinnati by a score of 5-1 to seal the championship win.
The Stix club is composed of 4th grade students from Greensburg, North Decatur and Batesville.
The team would like to thank their sponsors for their generosity and support: ACRA Auto Group, AJ's Auto Body, Batesville Tool and Die, Beaty Construction, Blake Comer Buildings, Coaches Tavern, Daffodilly's Flowers and Gifts, Doerflinger Insurance, Don Gunter Excavating, Dunlap Building Materials, Fireside Inn, Hair Factory, Levensteins Abbey Carpet, Noles Family Dental, Obermeyer Agri Group, Poole Group, PuroClean, Scholle's Land Surveying, Stier Heating and Cooling, and Sweet's Auto Repair and Wrecker.
-Information provided
