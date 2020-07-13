The Stix brought home more hardware last weekend from the USSSA #Calvinstrong Classic.
Saturday did not go as planned as both pool play games were rained out, landing the boys with the 7th seed going into Elimination Play on Sunday.
The boys showed up ready to roll on Sunday. They were able to defeat the Indiana Astros, Seymour Diamondbacks, and Indy Clutch to earn a spot in the championship game.
The bats were cold early in the final match-up. Going into the top of the 6th, down 4-0, the boys found their groove, evening the score 4-4 to push the game into extra innings.
In the final frame, they boys were able to score a run and hold the Mooresville Muskets to earn the 5-4 victory.
The Stix club is comprised of 4th grade students (soon to be 5th) from Greensburg, North Decatur, and Batesville.
The team would like to thank their sponsors for their generosity and support: ACRA Auto Group, AJ’s Auto Body, Batesville Tool and Die, Beaty Construction, Blake Comer Buildings, Coaches Tavern, Daffodilly’s Flowers and Gifts, Doerflinger Insurance, Don Gunter Excavating, Dunlap Building Materials, Fireside Inn, Hair Factory, Levensteins Abbey Carpet, Noles Family Dental, Obermeyer Agri Group, Poole Group, PuroClean, Scholle’s Land Surveying, Stier Heating and Cooling, and Sweet’s Auto Repair and Wrecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.