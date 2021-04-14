INDIANAPOLIS - The Rushville Lady Lions track team competed at Southport against the Cardinals, New Palestine and Connersville. Southport won the meet as a team with a score of 90.5 followed by New Palestine with 77.5, Connersville with 48 and Rushville with 28.
In the field events, Katie Tabeling and Annie Thoman finished fourth and fifth in shot put with distances of 30-7 and 27-8 with Addison Ballenger also competing. Tabeling returned to take second place in the discus with a distance of 88-10. Addison Ballenger finished fifth with a 71-4 distance. Annie Thoman threw a personal best of 70-0.
Indya Burnett placed in the long jump taking fourth, jumping a distance of 14-1. Cain and Ripberger participated as well with distances of 11-9 and 12-0. Burnett also placed second for the night in the high jump clearing 4-6. Tush came in third clearing 4-6.
Pavey and Hadley competed in pole vault clearing heights of 6-6, and 6-6.
On the track, the 4x800 relay team of Mia Norvell, Bell Westphal, Gabby Pavey, and Ashley Whitham finished in third with a time12:28.03.
Lilly Krodel placed second in the 110m hurdles in 17.81.
Cassidy Tellas participated in the 100m run with a time of 15.01.
The 4x100 team of Tellas, Morris, Cain, and Hadley participated with the time of 1:01.7.
Olivia Wehr competed in the 1600m with a time of 6:26.
Bell Westphal was fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.
Krodel came in second in the 300 hurdles in 51.25.
Ashley Whitham, Gabby Pavey, and Mia Norvell participated in the 800 finishing with times of 2:55, 3:10, and 3:03.
Tellas and Morris competed in the 200 with times of 33.80 and 32.25.
In the last race of the night, the team of Wehr, B. Westphal, Morris, and Krodel ran 4:45 in the 4x400. Also competing in the 4x400 was Norvell, Adams, Hankins, and Lawrence.
"We competed to the best of our ability last night. There were a lot of last-minute changes to running events due to injury. The goal is to heal and fine-tune the little details these next few days before we head to Shelbyville," Coach Hannah Augsburger said.
