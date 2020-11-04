DECATUR COUNTY – South Decatur girls varsity basketball team opened the season with a win over Milan 58-42.
South Decatur was led in scoring by Lana Bell with 19 points, Loryn Pate added 15 points, Megan Manlief had 11 points, and Eryn Dyer contributed 10 points.
The junior varsity team also picked up a 18-4 win.
Scorers were Brayley Sundal with 6 points, Katie Gasper with 5 points, Addison Orengo had 4 points, Molly Eden added 2 points, and Kirsten Meece scored 1 point.
The Lady Cougars are back in action hosting Southwestern Shelby Saturday night with JV game starting at 6 p.m.
