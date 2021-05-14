A run in the second and three runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings pushed Southwestern to a 10-0 victory over North Decatur in baseball action.
Southwestern's Matthew Clements pitched six innings allowing no runs on three hits while striking out three.
Conner Messer led the Chargers offense with a pair of hits, including a double in the first inning.
Nate O'Dell added the other hit for the Chargers.
Jacob Mirick pitched four innings for the Chargers, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out two.
Trent Gauck pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits.
For Southwestern, Chancelor Johnson, Clements, Blake Dunbar and Ethan Wendling all had multiple hits in the game.
