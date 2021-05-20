CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Connersville on Wednesday to take on the Lady Spartans in sectional action. In a tight match throughout, Connersville held off the Lady Lions 3-2 to advance to the sectional final against Franklin County.
At No. 3 singles, Audrey Gulley gave the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead after defeating her opponent 6-2, 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Lily Yager and Isabella Wilson was the next match off the court after losing a close second set with scores of 6-2, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Lexey Yager gave the Lady Lions the advantage again after defeating her opponent in three sets 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
Alexis Fenimore represented the team at No. 1 singles but was unable to best her opponent, ending with scores 6-0, 6-1.
With the match tied at 2-2, the No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Simmermon and Josie Fields took on the Lady Spartans in the deciding match. Both ladies played aggressively, but ultimately fell to the experienced Connersville duo with scores 6-2, 7-5.
The Lady Lions finish the season at 5-15.
-Information provided.
