CONNERSVILLE - In the opening round of the IHSAA tennis sectional at Connersville, Rushville was eliminated by the host Spartans 3-2. Rushville ends the season at 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the EIAC.
"It was a quiet ride back to Rushville as the kids were not ready for their tennis season to come to an end. We’re really proud of the kids for managing to accommodate the specter of COVID-19 by taking all the prescribed precautions in stride and staying focused on our tennis,” Coach Heuer said. “No one did that better than a couple of our juniors who had phenomenal seasons. Our No. 2 singles ace Marlin Hershberger completed a perfect 23-0 season without dropping a set all year. Barely being outdone was the Lions’ No. 3 singles hitter Sam Smith who turned in a sparkling 22-1 record."
Hershberger defeated Connersville’s Seth Spurlock 6-0, 6-0.
Smith rolled to victory 6-1, 6-1 over Connersville’s Chanler Fox.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll fell 6-2, 6-3 to Jonah Graham.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith lost 6-1, 6-3 to Gage Brown and Dustin McCarrell.
Rushville’s Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter dropped the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 to Sebastion Burch and Logen Shipley.
