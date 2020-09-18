CONNERSVILLE – Connersville edged the Lions on the tennis courts 3-2. Rushville falls to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in the EIAC.
“We got our two customary wins tonight, but that’s one short of what it takes for the victory. At No. 2 singles for the Lions, Marlin Hershberger continues his impressive play dominating Connersville’s Seth Spurlock 6-1, 6-1,” Coach Heuer said. “After dropping his first set at No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith came roaring back to put away Chanler Fox 4-6, 6-0, 6-0. We haven’t had the luxury of two consecutive days of practice since August, so we should have some things to address on Thursday and Friday to try and prepare for Saturday’s match.”
Connersville’s Jonah Graham won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Rushville’s Jake Carroll.
At No. 1 doubles, Connersville’s Gage Brown and Dustin McDarrell defeated Rushville’s Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).
At No. 2 doubles, Connersville’s Sebastion Burch and Logen Shipley knocked off Rushville’s Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter 6-1, 6-2.
In junior varsity action, Connersville’s Rylee Bannon defeated Rushville’s Josh Wainwright. Connersville’s Josh Williams defeated Rushville’s Lucas Vaughn. Connersville’s Williams and Luke Morris defeated Wainwright and Vaughn. Rushville’s Wainwright and Vaughn defeated Connersville’s Tyler Caudill and Danny Honaker 6-3.
