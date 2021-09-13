CONNERSVILLE - The Rushville boys soccer team traveled to Connersville on Saturday for an EIAC match-up with the Spartans. Connersville built a first-half lead and held off the Lions for the 6-2 win.
The Spartans started off quick with a goal in the first minute of the match. Later in the half, the Spartans once again found the back of the net.
Rushville responded just a few minutes later with a goal by Carter Tague from just inside Connersville’s penalty box.
Rushville had gained the momentum, but late in the half Connersville scored two more goals making it 4-1 at the break.
The second half saw physical play.
Coach Wagner said, “I was glad with how our team matched Connersville’s physicality. Our midfielders and defense were challenged by this type of play, but they rose to the occasion.”
The Spartans struck first in the second half, but the Lions responded quickly. Jackson Tracy made a nice crossing pass across the front of Connersville’s goal and Aritz Gomez made a diving header to redirect the ball into the net.
The Lions went to an offensive attack near the end of the game and the Spartans countered in the final minute to score the last goal of the game with seconds left making it 6-2.
-Information provided.
