BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs once again struggled to get their offense going on Monday, losing 10-0 to Connersville on the softball diamond.
Paige Oldham led the team by going 2-for-3 with a double. Emma Belter and Margaret Wilson each had a hit.
Margaret Wilson had another error free night with seven putouts at first base.
The Bulldogs struck out nine times, four of which were looking, and reached twice on walks.
Connersville had 11 hits, walked three times and never struck out.
The Bulldogs fall to 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while the Spartans improved to 5-5 and 3-2.
Up next
Batesville hosts Lawrenceburg (1-5, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in another conference matchup.
