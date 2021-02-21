SHELBYVILLE - The second quarter for North Decatur at Southwestern (Shelby) was key in the Chargers’ 63-46 loss to the Spartans. Southwestern outscored North 22-8 in the second quarter en route to the victory.
Southwestern moves to 6-9. The Chargers are 4-16.
The Chargers and Spartans played even in the second half. North outscored the Spartans 12-11 in the third before the Spartans returned the favor and outscored North 15-14. The second quarter was too much for North to overcome.
Andrew Tielking led the way for the Chargers with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Lance Nobbe also scored in double figures with 12 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Trent Gauck had six points, two rebounds and two assists.
Carson Parmer added five points and three rebounds.
Xavier Adams tallied two points, three rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Reid Messer added two points and one assist.
The Chargers led at every break in the junior varsity game, winning 47-43. North led 14-8 after one quarter, 21-18 at the half and 36-29 after three quarters.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Ty Litmer with 11 points and one rebounds. Jack Koehne added 10 points and one rebound. Caiden Gahimer had a nice outing eight points, seven rebounds and two assists. Nate O’Dell added seven points, three rebounds and four assists. Aiden O’Dell tallied six points, four rebounds and three assists. Cole Davis had five points, three rebounds and two assists.
