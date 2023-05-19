CONNERSVILLE - For a third straight year, the Connersville Spartans won the track and field sectional title.
The Spartans held off Richmond for the title. Connersville finished with 144 points. The Red Devils took second, just two points behind with 142.
Hagerstown finished third with 89 followed by Rushville 75, Northeastern 47, Seton Catholic 46, Tri 27, Cambridge City Lincoln 20, Centerville 16 and Union County 8.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the regional next week at Greenfield-Central. Feeding into the regional will be the Columbus North Sectional, Connersville Sectional, East Central Sectional and Greenfield-Central Sectional.
The Lions were led by Kaden Monroe in the pole vault with a second place finishing height of 9-6 (personal best).
Trent Dyer was third in the high jump with a height of 6-0 and Chase Woolf came away with a third place in the 200 with a time of 23.69.
Several Lions set personal bests despite not moving on in the tournament. Ryan Schindler in the mile set a PR of 4:42.96, as did Hunter Parmerlee in the two mile in 10:45.58.
Quinn Barada ran a PR in the 100 (11.57) and 200 (25.52). Sam Barada had a PR of 56.97 in the 400 and Dustin King had a PR of 59.20.
Both 4x400 and 4x800 ran season bests as well. In the field,
In the shot put, Brian Simmermon placed fourth with a new PR of 45-5. Jayden Roosa heaved a 10-foot PR in the discus placing him fourth with a distance of 133-7.
"All in all the Lions had a good night personally. When you can run your best at the end of the season, you have to celebrate that accomplishment," Coach Tush said.
Monroe, Dyer and Woolf will compete at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greenfield Regional.
