RUSHVILLE - The Lion soccer team (4-4) hosted EIAC opponent Connersville on Saturday. The Spartans connected on three first half goals and made it stand up for a 4-0 conference victory.
“This past week we had worked on some very specific ideas in practice, and these showed up well during this game. Connersville is a solid team with a couple of very good offensive players. We were able to contain them. Obviously, we need to work on defending the opponent's free kicks and set plays. However, I was very pleased with our defensive positioning from our midfield back. Dylan Romans and Jacob Hampton did a good job of containing the returning Offensive MVP from our conference. The back line of Nathan Dora, Nick Neuman, and Braydon Spiker did a good job of forcing the ball to the outside of the field during play,” Coach Chris Chastain said.
The junior varsity Lions fell to Connersville 5-1.
After trailing 1-0 at the half, the Lions tied the game in the second half on a penalty kick by Evan Clark. The Spartans pulled away in the second half for the win.
"Connersville started playing a more physical game, taking us out of our rhythm. Frustration took hold, and we ended up letting in more goals," Coach Foster said. "I would like to highlight some really great play from Brody Miller and Matthew Cameron in mid and back defense. They worked very well together and controlled their side of the field. Along with Bryce Dehoney as defending mid, they did a very good job."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.