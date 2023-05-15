GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Country Club hosted the 8-team EIAC golf tournament Saturday. Connersville's team score of 309 was tops on the day, giving the Spartans the conference tournament title.
With three members making the All-EIAC team, Greensburg was second overall with 318. East Central took third with 331 followed by Batesville 331, Lawrenceburg 355, Franklin County 374, Rushville 398 and South Dearborn incomplete.
Greensburg's Colten Schroeder was the conference MVP by carding a (36-34) 70.
Joining Schroeder on the all-conference team were teammates Parker Phillips (34-42) 76 and Abe Tebbe (43-41) 84.
Other scores for the Pirates included Hunter Springmeyer (43-48) 88 and Jack McKinsey (46-44) 90.
"You really can’t be too upset with a 318. If you would have given me that score at the beginning of the round, I would have gladly taken it. Most years, that’s definitely a winning score. Unfortunately for us, Connersville played an excellent round. We certainly didn’t lose it; they just went out and won the thing," Greensburg Coach Mize said.
"I was proud of our effort from start to finish. Colten played the best round of his career, and Parker finished really well to put up his best score of the season. The guys are really down that we didn’t get the win, but that’s an excellent score and one we can hope to duplicate here in a couple of weeks," Coach Mize added.
Batesville had two members of the all-conference team. Leo Moody (42-39) and Jackson Wanstrath (42-39) both had 81 to place eighth and ninth individually.
Other scores for the Bulldogs included Jackson Day (43-41) 84, Alec Bunselmeier (44-41) 85 and Jon Moody (43-43) 86.
Rushville was led by Aiden Philpot (43-44) 87. Brody Terrell was next with (44-49) 93. Griffin Norris had (49-55) 104 and Mason Mosburg had (58-56) 114.
Other members of the all-tournament team were Connersville's Cooper Kinney 71, Lawrenceburg's Cameron Williamson 72, Connersville's Will Chalker 76, Connersville's Conner Graves 77, East Central's Jared Stonecipher 80, East Central's Bradley Fite 82 and East Central's Ethan Moorman 84.
