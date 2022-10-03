CONNERSVILLE - The host Spartans and Rushville met Saturday for the tennis sectional championship on the Spartans' home courts.
Connersville eliminated the Lions 5-0 to bring the end of the season for Rushville. The Lions went 9-10 on the season.
Rushville's singles players put up a battle, all three had a lead in the match, but were not able to hold off the Spartans.
At No. 1 singles, Connersville's Rylee Branum defeated Rushville's Josh Wainwright 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Connersville's James Williams knocked off Rushville's Jensen Smith in two close sets 7-5, 6-4.
Connersville's Clayton Roszell held off Rushville's Trevor Hunter 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles action, Connersville's No. 1 doubles team of Kolton DeBoard and Luke Morris knocked off Rushville's Mason Mosburg and Lucas Vaughn 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Connersville's duo of Chanler Fox and Josh Williams defeated Rushville's Konner Parsley and Clayton Chase 6-1, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.