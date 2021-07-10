As of July 6, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Applications for dove, waterfowl, deer and pheasant hunting opportunities opened as of July 6. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Please note only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the license system website along with CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In the system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must hit “Place Order” to finish their application.
To view draw results, applicants can log in to their license system account or click “View hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. From there, applicants should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will show only upcoming hunts an individual has registered for. Logging into their online account is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.
Time To tally turkeys
Volunteers can help DNR learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting turkey broods as of July 1 through Aug. 31. The report form has been improved and updated to be more convenient for volunteers.
Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys, counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys survive through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.
This year DNR hopes to collect 3,000 reports across the state with a goal of at least 25 reports per county.
Individuals will have an easier time submitting sightings using the new form, which requires no password and can be found at https://bit.ly/3z2Vx5h. The link includes instructions for the survey and an illustrative guide on how to report wild turkey broods and hens, as well as the results of the previous summers’ brood surveys.
Volunteers needed
The Division of Fish & Wildlife is looking for volunteers to help at the State Fair Fishin’ Pond. You can help families register onsite, teach kids how to fish with cane poles, or tie fishing knots and untangle lines.
The Fishin’ Pond is open on Opening Day of the fair (Friday, July 30), then every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. throughout the fair. The fair ends Aug. 22.
Volunteer shifts last four hours. Volunteers will receive free parking, a free State Fair ticket and a free T-shirt. With four volunteer stations, there’s an opportunity for everyone.
‘till next time,
Jack
