With the arrival of warm weather, many bird lovers make the mistake of no longer stocking their bird feeders. At this time of year before there is a proliferation of insects, birds desperately need a continuing source of protein to form eggs and build nests in preparation for the nesting season. The boost of a meal of sunflower or mixed seeds is extremely important; so keep feeding our feathered friends.
Keep your bird feeder suet cakes in the freezer for easy handling during the warm months.
With the burst of spring warmth, bird feeder suet cakes can be really nasty to handle. Warm months mean the beef tallow becomes sticky, and trying to refill the feeders can be an absolute mess. For a quick fix, put the suet cakes in the freezer. Frozen suet cakes have no mess and are clean to handle.
I’ve done it for years. Don’t worry about feeding the “cold cakes” as they will quickly warm in the wire holders, and the birds will flock to them.
Forest fire
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fire on the afternoon of April 5 on the Owen-Putnam State Forest. Responding agencies had the fire completely contained by early evening.
At approximately 2 p.m., a Putnam County resident called 911 and reported a large amount of smoke behind his residence near the intersection of County Road 1050 South and State Road 243.
The Cloverdale Township Fire Department and conservation officers in the area responded and located the fire, which was more than 100 yards in length and spreading. By early evening crews from multiple counties worked together to completely contain the fire. The fire is estimated to have consumed 10 to 15 acres.
Lifeguards needed
Most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks properties will open Memorial Day weekend if the required number of lifeguards can be recruited and certified for each respective park property. Concession services will also be open at the pools. The openings follow last year’s pool closures due to COVID-19.
Lifeguards are being recruited for pools at Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run and Versailles state parks, at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area), and for the aquatic centers at Prophetstown and O’Bannon Woods state parks. Lifeguards are also being recruited for the state park beach at Indiana Dunes. As their lifeguards return to school, the pools and swimming at Indiana Dunes State Park’s beach will likely close in August or only operate on weekends during the month.
The DNR welcomes back lifeguards who worked before last year’s closures and seeks to train new lifeguards. Lifeguard training includes virtual coursework followed by a water skills assessment test.
“Lifeguarding is a great way to spend a summer and find out what working at an Indiana State Park is like,” said Brandt Baughman, deputy director for operations for State Parks, who began his career as a lifeguard at Spring Mill State Park.
Lifeguard positions are open to applicants age 16 and older. For more information, contact the state park property nearest you listed above. State Parks property phone numbers are listed at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.
Anglers survey
The DNR is conducting an angler creel survey at Cagles Mill Lake (also known as Cataract Lake) through Oct. 31. The last creel survey at the lake was done more than 15 years ago. The DNR needs more current information to help manage the lake’s fishery. Information gathered will measure fish catch and harvest, evaluate stocking programs, and survey angler preferences and opinions on fisheries management at the lake.
Boat and shoreline anglers will be included in the survey. A DNR employee will be stationed at access points around the lake on a rotational basis to conduct brief interviews as anglers end their fishing trips.
Angler participation is vital to ensuring the success of the study. DNR encourages anglers to help the effort by participating whenever the opportunity arises.
Cagles Mill Lake is a 1,400-acre federal flood-control reservoir located in Owen and Putnam counties.
‘till next time,
Jack
