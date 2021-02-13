As winter has advanced, the number of birds visiting the bird feeder has skyrocketed! I have hundreds of birds going through about two gallons of black sunflower seeds each day.
Among the feathered throng is a strong representation of cardinals. The sheer number of these gorgeous birds at the feeder in past years has been phenomenal. Four years ago, I counted 16 male cardinals and presumably as many females. The following year in mid-February, the high count at the feeder was 23 male cardinals and again, presumably an equal amount of females. On both occasions, the snow covered ground and the dark green of the evergreen tree were highlighted with splotches of bright red, and looked like our yard had been decorated in living Christmas tree ornaments.
In the dead of winter, the male cardinals call a truce and welcome all of their kind to have a helping at the feeder. Not so as spring progresses!
With the warmth of spring comes a time of intense competition by the male cardinals. They fight and chase one another viciously to assert their dominance, acquire a mate and establish a territory. It even intensifies in the early part of summer.
When we lived out in the country, we had a male cardinal who arrived every morning at dawn to fight its reflection in our living room window. In early May, long before the clock went off, we would be awaken by a loud “thump, flutter-flutter” … “thump, flutter-flutter.”
The confrontation would go on for hours, and days, and weeks and months. How the bird survived the intense daily combat, I have no idea. The truth being told, the bird looked better than we did when it finally gave up the daily attack in late July.
A couple of years ago, a male cardinal decided there was an evil suitor in the reflection of my pickup truck’s side-view mirror. Every evening for three or four weeks, my mirror would be attacked as soon as I pulled in my driveway. Every morning, there to greet me was the “Crimson Crusader” ready to defend his territory.
For now, there is little aggression around the birdfeeder with only an occasional “fluff up” among the male cardinals feeding on the ground.
The three blue jays coming to the feeder could take a lesson from their vivid red neighbors; they fight with each other so much, it is a wonder they get enough to eat.
Fishing regulations guide
The 2021-2022 Indiana Fishing Regulations Guide is now available to view online. Hard copies, which are free, will be available at DNR properties and retailers by the end of February. Highlights of the new guide include the 2021 free fishing days, 2020 Fish of the Year winners, state record fish updates, Asian carp management and tips for recreating responsibly. Visit wildlife.IN.gov/2347.htm.
2020 Fish of the Year awards
Indiana’s DNR recently announced winners of the 2020 Fish of the Year contest. In all, 51 awards were given to 42 different anglers for their top catches. For a full listing of winners, visit the Fish of the Year Winners website online at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/10522.htm.
For anglers looking to participate this year, some minor rule changes are being implemented. A picture clearly showing the measurement of the fish being entered is now required, but a witness is no longer needed. The change allows anglers who fish alone to catch, measure and release fish without the added hassle of finding a witness or extra stress on the fish from being unnecessarily transported.
Spring turkey hunts
Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. To apply, click on the “Apply for a reserved hunt” link and have your customer ID handy. Hunters can apply for reserved spring turkey hunts through Feb. 22.
Hunters may apply for only one listed hunting opportunity. Applications must be filled out online and no late entries will be accepted.
‘till next time,
Jack
