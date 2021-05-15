Wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of a parasitic flatworm in wild swans from Wolf Lake in Lake County. Diagnostic testing was conducted at the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mute swans examined by the USGS had fatal infections of the intestinal parasite Sphaeridiotrema globulus. The parasite causes death in many species of waterfowl, including swans, diving ducks and coots. Lead testing was also performed on the swans, and results were within the range of nontoxic background levels.
Dead Canada geese were collected from the same area. The cause of death of the Canada geese could not be determined, despite extensive testing. The geese tested negative for bacterial and viral infection, lead poisoning, heavy metals, salt toxicity, botulism and toxic organic compounds. All birds tested negative for avian influenza.
"Wildlife disease investigations can be challenging, especially when multiple factors, including adverse weather conditions, may be involved," said USGS scientist Julia Lankton. "While we could not confirm a cause of mortality for the Canada geese, we are glad that the mortality event seems to have resolved and dead birds are no longer being reported."
Peak mortality in Canada geese was observed over a period of approximately a week in late February after a period of severe cold weather, and deaths subsided in early March. Mute swan deaths were not observed until early March.
“The DNR, together with state, federal and private partners, has been monitoring migratory bird populations in the area, and mortality seems to have subsided” said Mitch Marcus, fish & wildlife health supervisor for the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The parasite infecting the swans poses no known risk to humans, pets or the commercial poultry industry. Snails consumed by swans and other waterfowl serve as an intermediate host for the parasite. Infected birds may appear weak or unable to fly and often die. Control measures have not been developed for the parasite, and waterfowl deaths may recur on a regular basis.
Animals known or suspected to be ill should not be consumed. Anyone who sees sick or dead wildlife is encouraged to report it to the DNR using the online reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
Conservation officer openings
The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement is looking for highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals to fill Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions across the state.
Anyone interested should first read “Become a Conservation Officer” at on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and complete the pre-screening test under the “Apply” link on that website. Successful completion of the pre-screening test is required to receive an application for the hiring process. To maximize the time needed for DNR Law Enforcement to complete the process, the pre-screening test needs to be submitted by midnight on June 3.
To be qualified to pass the pre-screening test, you must be a United States citizen and be 21 years old by Oct.30. You also must be able to pass minimum Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical fitness requirements as listed at https://www.in.gov/ilea/2338.htm.
Conservation officers comprise Indiana’s oldest state law enforcement agency. ICOs are fully recognized Indiana police officers who enforce and uphold all DNR rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws. ICOs spend most of their time on the job enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana’s waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.
In addition to traditional law enforcement work, ICOs also engage in many specialty areas, including scuba, K-9 handling, search and rescue, swift water rescue and much more.
Kayaker rescued
On May 10, Indiana Conservation Officers responded and rescued a kayaker in distress from the Mississinewa River. At 12:55 p.m., Officers responded to a call from Grant County Dispatch of a stranded kayaker on the Mississinewa River. It was reported the kayaker’s craft had capsized and he was clinging to a branch.
Paul Bryant, 52, of Converse, was kayaking on the river, which is at elevated levels due to recent rains. Bryant’s kayak struck an overhanging tree branch causing it to capsize.
Bryant, who was wearing a Personal Flotation Device (PFD), was able to grab a tree branch and hold on until rescuers arrived.
Conservation Officers with the assistance of the Marion Fire Department were able to launch a boat and reach Bryant.
Bryant was transported to shore and checked by medical personnel before being released.
Conservation Officers would like to remind the public of the importance of wearing a PFD and using sound discretion before launching any boat in high water.
Other responding agencies included Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department, Marion Fire, Washington TWP Fire, Van Buren Fire and Marion General Hospital EMS.
‘till next time,
Jack
