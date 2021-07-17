The Indiana DNR is expanding its inland trout program to include rearing brown trout in-house at state hatcheries.
In June, Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife officials received nearly 2,500 brown trout from the Ohio DNR. Most of the trout were stocked into streams in Northern Indiana, including Pigeon River, Little Elkhart River and Solomon Creek, but 400 were held back at Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station to develop as brood stock. The adult trout are used for egg production. Once mature, the adult trout will produce enough fertile eggs to meet the demands of the new rearing program.
“There has been a great deal of angler demand for brown trout here in Northern Indiana,” said Matt Horsley, Indiana DNR fisheries biologist. “Hopefully now we can meet those demands with our own source.”
Indiana has not had its own brown trout program since 1985. All recent brown trout stockings have either been through privately funded stockings, fish acquired from federal hatcheries or partnerships with hydroelectric companies.
“Hatchery staffs were instrumental in making this happen,” Horsley said. “An opportunity arose, and the hatcheries were able to step up and quickly adjust their current programs to accommodate new fish.”
Indiana DNR anticipates the first lot of brown trout raised solely within Indiana hatcheries to hit streams by April 2024.
Steelhead collection
DNR hatchery staff has started collecting adult steelhead to supplement egg collection and rearing efforts scheduled for later this winter.
The strain of steelhead, known as Skamania, begin their spawning migration during the summer months with peak movement in September. Adult fish, referred to as brood stock, are typically harvested through August at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sea lamprey barrier on Trail Creek in Michigan City. The barrier contains a trap allowing DNR staff to capture adult fish. During active migration, harvested adults are transported to Bodine State Fish Hatchery in Mishawaka. There, the fish are placed into a set of two 50-foot raceways.
Collection continues until the goal of 700 fish is met, of which 450 will be females and 250 will be males.
Eggs are collected from early January through mid-February. Known as the spawning season, it will end when 1.2 million eggs are fertilized. The eggs will be enough to satisfy the needs of Indiana and out-of-state requests from Illinois and Wisconsin.
Indiana-reared Skamania will be stocked into the St. Joseph River, Trail Creek and the East Branch Little Calumet River. Released fish will imprint on the water they were placed in before migrating downstream to Lake Michigan. The fish will roam Lake Michigan for two to three years before returning to the waters in which they were stocked. For some of the trout returning to Trail Creek, the cycle will repeat.
Body of Connersville man recovered
Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of 26-year-old Robert L. Austin of Connersville, from the Whitewater River. Family notification has been made, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
The incident is still under investigation, and further inquiries should be directed to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Indiana Conservation Officers searched for the missing man in the vicinity of Mahan Park, commonly referred to as “Three-Mile Bridge,” near Highway 121 in Connersville.
After receiving notification from Fayette County Dispatch at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 8, conservation officers arrived on the scene and discovered a vehicle and several articles belonging to Austin.
Conservation officers, with assistance from other agencies, searched the Whitewater River with boats and sonar, as well as utilizing an ISP helicopter and drones.
Assisting in the recovery were the Everton Fire Department and Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
