Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fire which damaged or destroyed 22 boats at Hoosier Hills Marina located at Patoka Lake.
Around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, smoke from a boat in the “A” dock was observed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshalls Office, and no injuries were reported.
During the initial investigation it was determined after the fire started, efforts were made by Hoosier Hill Marina staff to extinguish the fire. Two boats were moved from the docks to create a fire break in an effort to contain the flames.
The marina was closed while fire crews monitored for potential hot spots. Staff from the marina are working to contact the affected boat owners.
Responding agencies included the Celestine Fire Department, Schnellville Fire Department, Dubois Fire Department, Memorial EMS, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County Dispatch Center, Indiana State Police, Army Core of Engineers, IDEM and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Biologist’s favorite frog recordings
While many amphibians and reptiles are tucked away during the cold winter months, DNR herpetologists are busy processing data collected during the previous field season.
During the 2020 field season, herpetologists deployed several automated recording units around western Indiana to locate state endangered plains leopard frogs (Lithobates blairi). Recording units were attached to trees and programmed to record during the first few hours after sundown. The recorders function like wildlife trail cameras by remotely collecting data to be analyzed back in the office. Audio recordings are scanned using call-recognition software which identifies calls of the target species.
Analysis of the recorded material is still underway, but preliminary findings have identified a new plains leopard frog breeding site along the Wabash River in Fountain County. The site is the first confirmation of the species in the county. Herpetologists plan to deploy recording units at new sites during the 2021 field season to better understand where the elusive species occurs and how it uses Indiana’s landscape.
Research on state endangered species like the plains leopard frog is funded by the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund. Consider donating a portion of your Indiana state tax refund to help at-risk species on the road to recovery.
Who pays the bill?
In 1982, the state legislature established the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund, a dedicated fund to only be used to benefit nongame and endangered wildlife. The fund does not receive any state tax dollars and is supported entirely by voluntary contributions, including annual state income tax return donations from Indiana residents. Hoosiers have generously donated more than $13 million since the fund was established. The money helped species ranging from bald eagles to hellbenders.
In 2001, federal funds became available through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s State and Tribal Wildlife Grant (STWG) program. STWG dollars must be used to benefit a state’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need, which Indiana DNR defines as species listed as endangered or special concern. Indiana has received nearly $20 million during the program’s 20-year span.
STWG funds require a 35 percent non-federal match, which is another important use of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund. For every $50 donated to the fund, Indiana is eligible for an additional $93 in STWG funds.
‘till next time,
Jack
