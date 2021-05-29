May 22, I had my first bug-eyed invader perched on my screen door. The emergence of the 17-year cyclic cicada hatch had begun.
Here in Southern Rush County, you can detect a distant “buzz” in the wooded areas, but not near like the crescendo of the last major emergence at Brown County State Park.
Years ago, our daughter Kristi had taken our grandchildren to the park for a leisurely weekend of camping and exploring, but their park experience could best be described as poorly timed. Our daughter related the story, “The cicadas were in hoards, and in clouds so thick they closed the outside flea market area. The sound was almost deafening and they were everywhere!”
It is estimated the cicada emergence in the National Forest and Brown County State Park area amounted to millions upon millions of insects.
Suspect charged in arson
An arrest has been made and charges filed in the investigation of several fires, which included the destruction of the cabin at the George Rogers Clark Home Site in the late afternoon of May 20.
After an extensive coordinated investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and other state and local agencies, Indiana Conservation Officer’s obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his residence.
At 4:24 p.m. on May 21, detectives and officers with Clarksville Police Department arrested 36-year-old Jason D. Fosse of Clarksville, Indiana. Fosse was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of Arson, a Level 4 Felony.
The investigation is ongoing. Gathering more information in the case is critical. Indiana Conservation Officers ask anyone with video or witness information relating to the fires contact Indiana Conservation Officer’s Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.
New nature preserve
On May 19, the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the designation of Ginn Woods Nature Preserve in Delaware County during its regularly scheduled meeting at Fort Harrison State Park. The action increases to 292 the number of state-designated sites protected by the Nature Preserves Act.
Ginn Woods Nature Preserve is an exceptional area of 161.31 acres that comprises the second-largest tract of protected old-growth forest in Indiana. The site supports a diversity of plants and animals uncommon in the fragmented landscape of east-central Indiana and dominated by beech and maple trees. The site supports rich flora, including spring ephemerals and a variety of fern communities. The property is owned by Ball State University.
Patoka Lake kayak trip
Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak tour with the interpretive naturalist at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Little Patoka Boat Ramp. A caravan will leave from the Patoka Lake office at 7:45 a.m. to caravan to the ramp.
The five-mile tour will feature a rock quarry and waterfall. Paddlers will have a chance to see wildlife such as beavers and bald eagles. Participants should bring life jackets, preferred snacks, refreshments and sunscreen. The tour is not suitable for beginner kayakers or children under 12.
For more information regarding the program, kayak rentals, or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Surplus trout stocked
Indiana’s DNR recently stocked additional rainbow trout in northern Indiana streams. Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of rainbow trout allowing for the additional stockings. Some sites not normally stocked in early May received trout including:
• Nasby Dam and Ontario Dam, Pigeon River in LaGrange County
• Fawn River behind Fawn River State Fish Hatchery in Steuben County
• R. 16 at Riverbend Park in Middlebury, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County
• Lakeside Park, Mill Creek in Fulton County
• Franke Park, Spy Run Creek in Allen County
• Potato Creek State Park and North Liberty Town Park, Potato Creek in St. Joseph County
• Hunt Park, Slocum Ditch in LaPorte County
Other sites received surplus trout in addition to their regular stocking numbers, including:
• R. 175 N. and C.R. 1100 W., Pigeon River in Steuben County
• R. 150 N., Turkey Creek in LaGrange County
• Bonneyville Mill, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of seven inches. Review trout regulations at bit.ly/31WEvXb. Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.
Rainbow trout stocked earlier in April at other locations may still be present. Find locations and stocking numbers at wildlife.IN.gov/files/fw-trout_stocking_plan.pdf.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.