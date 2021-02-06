Most of the winter, it seemed ice fishing in most of Indiana was going to be a total bust. Well, as of this week, it all changed as an Arctic blast hit Indiana with an absolute fury.
With the coming of bitter weather, be advised and mindful of the potential hazards of frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. It’s important to keep a watchful eye on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes and other waterways for others who may venture out and find themselves in trouble.
Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. Unfortunately every year, people drown after falling through ice.
Just like driving differently on snow versus clear roads, some may need to re-learn how to safely have fun on ice.
Put safety first. The best rule of thumb is, when thinking about stepping out on the ice, believe it is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
Here are a few tips from the DNR to remember when considering standing on or walking on a frozen lake or pond:
1. No ice is safe ice.
2. Test the thickness of the ice with an ice auger. At least four inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing; five inches is recommended for snowmobiling.
3. If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don‘t go on it.
4. Wear life jackets or flotation coats.
5. Carry ice hooks and rope gear.
6. Before going on the ice, leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member.
7. Don’t test the thickness of the ice while alone.
Wearing a life jacket is especially important when on the ice. If you fall through, a life jacket will keep your head above the water until help arrives.
A coating of snow can make for treacherous ice conditions. The snow can insulate the ice, causing it to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is never as strong as solid, clear ice.
If you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice, do not go after it. Doing so can often end in tragedy. Instead, contact your local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.
Some bodies of water will appear to be frozen solid but actually can have thin ice in several potentially unexpected areas. Flowing water, such as rivers and streams, should be avoided when covered by a layer of ice. Water surrounded by sand may freeze with inconsistencies in the thickness of the ice. Underground springs, wind, waterfowl and other aquatic animals such as beavers can also keep areas of ice thin.
Now good ice has arrived, it is time to get out the tackle and start drilling some holes. Ice fishing can be some of the most productive time for anglers willing to brave the cold. And, nothing tastes better than skillet fried panfish fillets!
Clifty Falls SP road goes one-way
For safety reasons, a section of popular Canyon Road at Clifty Falls State Park will convert to one-way traffic only starting Monday. The section of Canyon Road changing to one-way runs from the T intersection of Tunnel Falls to the T intersection at the park’s nature center. With the change, only southbound traffic will be allowed on the stretch. The rest of Canyon Road will continue to be two-way.
The scenic road attracts large numbers of hikers, joggers, road walkers, and bike riders. More than half of the park’s trailheads are on Canyon Road, and the parking lots by the trailheads fill up every weekend, complicating staff efforts when they need to make rescues and recoveries from some of park’s rugged trails.
“By making this section one-way, we can add a pedestrian/bike lane to that stretch,” said property manager Brad Walker. “Although the change will take some getting used to for driving, it will be an overall improvement of our guests’ experience and make the park a safer place.”
Clifty Falls State Park is at 1501 Green Road, Madison.
Canada goose nesting season
February is when Canada geese begin scouting for nesting areas. If you want to keep geese off your property, now is the time to start preparing.
Canada geese prefer to nest near waterbodies surrounded by short, mowed grass and often return to where they have had previous nesting success.
Well-kept lawns provide geese with food and a clear line-of-sight to see predators. Using harassment techniques, installing fencing, and stopping supplemental feeding can help to prevent unwanted nesting on your property.
Efforts to deter Canada geese are not effective if supplemental foods such as bread or bird seed are provided.
For more information on deterring Canada geese from nesting on your property, go to https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/2996.htm.
‘till next time,
Jack
