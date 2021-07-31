Indiana’s DNR recently completed its annual stocking of striped bass and hybrid striped bass across several lakes in Indiana.
The DNR staff stocked more than 125,000 2-inch striped bass fingerlings in four southern Indiana public lakes and more than 134,000 2-inch hybrid striped bass fingerlings in nine lakes throughout the state. The stockings met or exceeded DNR’s 2021 stocking goals for the two species.
Striped and hybrid striped bass were stocked in the following lakes:
• Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin County): 72,600 striped bass
• Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke County): 40,600 striped bass
• Cedar Lake (Lake County): 7,810 hybrids
• Clare Lake (LaPorte County): 420 hybrids
• Hardy Lake (Scott County): 1,000 striped bass; 10,000 hybrids
• Lake Shafer (White County): 12,910 hybrids
• Monroe Lake (Monroe County): 53,750 hybrids
• Nyona Lake (Fulton County): 1,040 hybrids
• Patoka Lake (Dubois County): 11,353 striped bass; 44,000 hybrids
• Shadyside Park Lake (Madison County): 1,575 hybrids
• Worster Lake (St. Joseph County): 3,270 hybrids
Indiana does not have the native sources to spawn striped and hybrid striped bass. DNR relies on commercial sources and state partners to supply fry for its hatchery system. In 2021, East Fork State Fish Hatchery staff developed a new relationship with the Jack D. Bayless Fish Hatchery in St. Stephen, South Carolina. The hatchery supplied Indiana with 500,000 striped bass fry. Good conditions in the hatchery ponds resulted in a surplus of fingerlings.
The fish stocked in 2021 should reach a fishable size of 14 inches in 2023 and begin to exceed 20 inches in 2024. Thanks to repeated fish stockings, Indiana anglers can look forward to continued quality striped and hybrid striped bass fishing opportunities.
Patoka Lake cleanup day
Patoka Lake will host a cleanup day on Saturday, Aug. 28 across the property beginning at 8 a.m. An increase in visitation this summer unfortunately, has meant more trash.
Registration for the event will be from 8-9:30 a.m., and cleanup will run from registration until 11 a.m. Participants should meet an event coordinator at Painter’s Creek, Osborn, South Lick Fork, Lick Fork, Newton-Stewart or South ramps to get trash bags and gloves. Signs will be posted to guide volunteers to cleanup locations. Plan to wear close-toed walking shoes, bug spray, and long pants. Participants will be placed in locations based on family groups.
Volunteers will receive a ticket for a free entrance to Patoka, a free lunch, a goodie bag, and a chance to win door prizes.
For more information, contact the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Tea foraging
Enjoy a morning cup of tea with the naturalist at Clifty Falls at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Nature Center. The program will give you the chance to discover some of our native plants and their medicinal uses.
Tea samples will be provided during the 30-minute program. Find out more about the program, as well as other programs we have scheduled at on.IN.gov/CliftyFalls.
Two injured in boat fire
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat fire on Saturday, July 24 which injured two passengers. About 2:55 p.m, Kosciusko County Dispatch received a 911 call for a boat fire with injuries near the Wawasee Boat Company on Lake Wawasee.
Preliminary investigations revealed a Cabin Cruiser with two inboard engines caught fire when the owner attempted to start the vessel after fueling it. The owner advised he did vent the watercraft with blowers prior to engaging the engine.
The Syracuse Fire Department was able to quickly contain the fire to the watercraft before it subsequently sank.
The eight occupants including the operator were able to make it safely onto shore. Two female passengers were transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Burn Center for treatment for second degree burns.
Conservation Officers want to remind boat operator’s to run bilge blowers before starting inboard engines for the entire time recommended by the Boat Manufacturer prior to starting the engines. All non-open type vessels built after 1980 running on gasoline are required to have functional bilge blowers according to the United States Coast Guard requirements.
Units assisting Indiana Conservation Officers at the scene include Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Syracuse Police Department, Syracuse Fire and Syracuse EMS.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net. Spaulding’s books, “The Best of Spaulding Outdoors,” and his latest, “The Coon Hunter And The Kid” are available from Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.