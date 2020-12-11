Walleye are among the top 10 most sought-after sportfish in Indiana. The fish also have specialized spawning habitat requirements: they prefer to deposit eggs on clean, coarse surfaces such as large rocks and gravel in areas with current or wave action providing an abundant supply of oxygen. The specialized habitat conditions are relatively rare in Indiana’s inland lakes, creating an annual stocking need met by Indiana’s DNR. Investigating natural recruitment in lakes can be difficult. Differentiating naturally spawned walleye from stocked fish requires intensive work to chemically mark and recapture large numbers of young-of-year fish.
The pandemic canceled this year’s walleye egg collection efforts at Brookville Lake. The efforts supply fry and fingerlings for the state hatchery system. While the interruption prevented many normal walleye stockings from occurring in 2020, the lack of stocking provided a rare opportunity to investigate natural recruitment more easily than in past years. Several central Indiana lakes, including Prairie Creek Reservoir, Summit Lake, Brookville Lake and Cagles Mill Lake are being surveyed for evidence of natural walleye reproduction. Understanding levels of natural reproduction can help biologists prioritize habitat enhancement efforts, set proper stocking rates and better understand walleye population dynamics in the lakes. A public report detailing project findings will be produced in 2021.
Winter River Waterfowl Surveys Ended
In 2012, the DNR started doing surveys of waterfowl flying over the lower Wabash River during the winter months of November-January. A segment of the West Fork White River was added to the survey area in 2013. The surveys collected important previously non-existent data regarding how ducks and geese use rivers in the south and central waterfowl hunting zones.
After eight years of surveys, the data clearly shows duck usage of the lower Wabash consistently peaks during the last two to three weeks of January. Duck usage on the West Fork White is more variable, but within the range seen on Fish & Wildlife Areas in the central zone. Because analysis of the data has shown consistent timing of waterfowl usage, the surveys are no longer necessary on the river systems. If evidence in future years indicates shifts in migration timing, the possibility of doing the surveys could be revisited. Find weekly waterfowl counts at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/3566.htm.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.