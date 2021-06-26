The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from five counties. DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death. The five counties are Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake.
The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.
“Several species are being affected,” said Allisyn-Marie Gillet, Indiana DNR ornithologist, “including blue jay, American robin, common grackle, Northern cardinal, European starling and a few others.
Several samples have been sent to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Gillet said all bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.
The following recommendations are good practice for anyone who experiences sick or dead wild birds on their property:
• Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
• Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
• Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
Work with reptiles
This spring, DNR herpetologists located a previously unknown population of state endangered Kirtland’s snakes (Clonophis kirtlandii) while conducting surveys in southern Indiana with the Sycamore Land Trust.
Kirtland’s snakes are very secretive and typically live in underground burrows or beneath cover. They have reddish-pink bellies lined with two rows of small, black spots. Kirtland’s snakes live in many kinds of habitats, but the areas typically have moist soil and crayfish burrows.
A peculiar feature of the Kirtland’s snake is its ability to survive in heavily developed urban and suburban environments. The Kirtland’s snake is regularly reported in the Indianapolis and New Albany areas, but has become rare in the agricultural region of northern Indiana.
It is the only blotched snake with a black hood in Indiana and only one of two small snakes with a red belly. The Red-Bellied snake lacks any black spots lining the red belly. In all cases the Kirtland’s may be differentiated by its reddish belly bordered by round black spots.
The habitat preferences of Kirtland’s snake have yet to be extensively quantified. However, the species is chiefly an occupant of moist, open meadow or wet prairie habitats. The Kirtland’s Snake is a reclusive species spending the majority of its time out of sight: it may be largely nocturnal.
The presence of crayfish burrows, particularly of the chimney crayfish, also seems to be an important factor influencing the presence of the species. Crayfish burrows are presumed to be used by Kirtland’s snakes for hibernation, aestivation, and as refuge sites. The diet of the Kirtland’s snake is comprised of predominately earthworms, and to a lesser extent slugs.
Have you seen a Kirtland’s snake recently? DNR is cataloguing records from around the state and would like to include your sighting. Photos and accompanying information like date, location, and number of snakes seen should be sent to HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov. The records will help our herpetologists better understand the status and distribution of Kirtland’s snakes in Indiana and allow for more informed management decisions.
Native plants welcome wildlife
During spring and early summer, many people ask what they can do to support wildlife conservation. Habitat loss is the biggest threat to wildlife diversity, and planting native plants is one of the best ways to help.
Native Indiana plants like wildflowers, grasses, trees and shrubs are ones grown here for thousands of years and are adapted to the climate and soils of Indiana. Native plants provide food and attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. Many species of birds and small mammals use native plants as nesting material. The deep roots of native plants also help to keep pollution out of Indiana’s waterbodies.
To watch a webinar about creating habitat in your backyard, visit on.IN.gov/fishwilded. You can also reach out to your district biologist for recommendations at: wildlife.IN.gov/wildlife-resources/wildlife-biologists/.‘till next time, Jack
