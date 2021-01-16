Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.