Steps have been made to speed up the operations, but safety restrictions regarding COVID-19 combined with high demand has resulted in wait times at Pokagon State Park’s toboggan run averaging three to five hours.
Pokagon State Park (on.IN.gov/pokagon) is located in Angola.
The run is open Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). With guests being turned away by 2:30 p.m. on most days, here are some tips to improve your customer experience:
• If you’re within an hour’s drive, call the park at 260-833-2012 to check on wait times; if you live farther away, considering spending the night locally, either camping or staying at the park’s Potawatomi Inn or another local hotel.
• After entering the park, remember to social distance while in line waiting to complete advance registration, which opens at 10:30 a.m. Once 100 pre-registered guests enter the toboggan area, staff will then begin collecting names for the wait list.
• Main Gate staff will advise you of the wait time as you enter the property.
• If you return your rented toboggan within the one-hour rental period, you will receive a certificate for half-off the price of the first hour of a toboggan session for the 2021-22 season.
“We know how much our park guests love this winter experience, and we want to make sure their expectations are realistic given this year’s required adaptations,” said Ginger Murphy, Indiana State Parks deputy director for stewardship. “As you wait for a toboggan, there are great trails nearby for hiking and the nature center is open with hands-on activities and a great bird viewing window.”
A complete schedule of open dates and other toboggan information is available at tobogganrun.com or by calling Pokagon State Park.
DNR Needs Coyote Teeth
As part of ongoing research with Purdue University, DNR needs teeth from coyotes hunted or trapped during the regulated season. Teeth are needed from 30 Indiana counties: Benton, Brown, Carroll, Clark, Crawford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Floyd, Fountain, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, LaGrange, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Orange, Owen, Perry, St. Joseph, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Warren, Washington and White.
Help spread the word. The DNR needs several hundred coyote teeth to make the project successful. You can request teeth envelopes and an instruction sheet by emailing WildlifeIndex@dnr.IN.gov or calling 812-822-3304.
