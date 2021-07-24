The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the designation of Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Lake County during its regularly scheduled meeting on July 21 at Fort Harrison State Park.
The nature preserve protects 11.86 acres of wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain. Flora of interest in the preserve includes the State-Threatened earleaf foxglove and Leiberg’s witchgrass along with a variety of mesic and wet prairie plant species.
Mid- to late-summer is the best time to see the prairie in bloom. Fauna of interest include the State Special Concern plains garter snake and the common nighthawk as well as the State Endangered smooth green snake. Grand Prairie Nature Preserve is owned by the DNR and is under the administration of its Division of Nature Preserves.
In other action, the NRC:
• discussed a citizen petition to allow individuals to collect mussel shells because private collections could skew survey results, and such changes to the Indiana law could also open collectors to possible federal violations. Permits for scientific study remain available.
• accepted the preliminary adoption of amendments to 312 IAC 8 related to DNR property rules (Administrative Cause No. 21-FW-018). The changes will allow properly labeled tree stands, hunting blinds and trail/game cameras to be left on DNR properties, clarifies languages relating to placing bait, allows the public to pick up shed deer antlers without a permit, and requires a license for “magnet fishing.”
The board also approved the establishment of ranges of fees for dock, buoy and mooring.
The NRC is an autonomous board which addresses topics pertaining to the DNR. More details on the actions are at NRC: Meetings & Minutes under “July Agenda.”
The next regularly scheduled NRC meeting is Sept. 21. The location and time will be announced later.
NRC members include the DNR director, heads of three other state agencies (Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and the Indiana Department of Transportation), six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis, the chair of the DNR’s advisory council, and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science. The Academy of Science president and the agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.
DNR urban forestry grants
Communities throughout Indiana have the chance to advance their urban forestry goals through the Indiana DNR Community and Urban Forestry Assistance grant program, which has opened its 2021 grant application period. CUFA funds are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Northeastern Area.
CUFA grants support a variety of urban forestry projects throughout Indiana. A sampling of activities CUF seeks to promote includes public tree inventories with urban forestry management plans, urban tree canopy assessments, storm response planning, tree planting, public and/or staff education, program outreach, and the establishment and strengthening of local urban forestry programs.
Communities interested in applying should note the following:
• Grant awards are available for a minimum $1,000 and a maximum $25,000.
• Indiana municipalities, townships, tribal governments, counties, park districts, and 501©3 not-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply.
• Projects must be on public lands or in public rights-of-way.
• The grant requires a 1:1 match.
• Grant funds are awarded on a reimbursable basis.
• Grant-funded activities will start in early 2022 and end by June 30, 2023.
• Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
All application materials are available for download at:
dnr.IN.gov/dnr/forestry/programs/community-and-urban-forestry/grants
Additional information and applications are available from:
DNR Division of Forestry CUF, 402 W Washington St W296, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Phone: 317-234-6568 or email: tlcoleman@dnr.IN.gov
Body recovered in Yellow River
Indiana Conservation Officers are still investigating after the body of a Knox man was recovered from the Yellow River. Witnesses observed a man jump off a railroad bridge into the water near State Road 35. The victim did not resurface. Multiple agencies responded to the area and initiated a search.
Indiana Conservation Officer Public Safety Divers recovered the victim in 19 feet of water. The Starke County Coroner’s Office is notifying family and the incident remains under investigation. The man’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of family.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Knox City Police Department, Starke County Sheriff’s Department, Knox Fire Department, Bass Lake Fire Department, North Judson Fire Department, Starke County EMS, and the Starke County Coroner’s Office.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.