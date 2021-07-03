I did something this weekend I haven’t done in 20 years… I took down my bird feeder, emptied it, and I’m not putting it back up. The reason is to keep songbirds from gathering together and possibly spreading an avian disease outbreak which is killing birds here in Indiana and the Midwest.
The Indiana DNR has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties statewide. As the investigation continues, the DNR recommends all Hoosiers remove their bird feeders statewide. The 15 counties are Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley.
I have also received individual reports of dead birds from Franklin and Decatur County. I urged the individuals to report it to the DNR.
The DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death. The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.
Several samples have been sent to IN ADDL. All bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.
The following steps are recommended statewide:
• Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
• Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
• Clean feeders and baths with a 10 percent bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
Additional information will be shared when final diagnostic results are received.
Black bear sighting
DNR biologists have confirmed a black bear sighting occurring in northeast Vanderburgh County before sunrise Sunday morning, June 26. The closest town to the location is Elberfeld, in Warrick County. Biologists confirmed the bear from photos taken by the landowner.
“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected. Human-bear conflicts can be avoided if you remove or secure potential food sources from your yard. Bears can smell food from more than a mile away.”
Black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. If you see a black bear:
• Do not feed it.
• Observe it from a distance.
• Do not climb a tree.
• Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.
• Report bear sightings to the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/report-a-mammal/
Most problems occurring with bears arise when bears associate food sources with humans and lose their fear of people.
More guidelines for reducing or eliminating the potential for bear-human conflicts:
• Remove bird feeders and bird food if a bear is reported in your area.
• Clean and store away grills after use.
• Eliminate food attractants by placing garbage cans inside a garage or shed.
• Pick ripe fruits and vegetable as soon as possible or place an electric fence around them to ensure bears cannot reach them.
• Consolidate beehives you may have and place an electric fence around them.
• Don’t leave pet food outside overnight.
• Don’t add meat or sweets to a compost pile.
• Don’t climb a tree if you encounter a bear; wait in a vehicle or building for the bear to leave the area.
‘till next time,
Jack
