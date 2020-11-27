As a boy, my thoughts were filled with stories of fabulous hunts. I was constantly daydreaming of someday experiencing the thrill of exotic hunting like my outdoor magazine idols.
Being in farm country lacking big game, I decided maybe waterfowl was more practical. I dreamed of crouching in a camouflaged blind with a trusty retriever, skillfully tooting a duck call, and bringing in flocks of ducks.
Unfortunately, Rush County’s skies are not filled with ducks other than maybe an occasional mallard. Although local geese are common now, I remember the rare sight then of migratory flights of Canada Geese. They never stopped, and one could barely hear their honks from high overhead.
Hunting duck and geese became my youthful passion, and I determined Thanksgiving Day would see wild duck on the Spaulding household menu.
I was long on imagination and short on hunting essentials. I had a hunting hat and jacket, an ancient pair of leaky hip waders and a beat up bolt-action, 16-gauge shotgun. No duck call, so if needed, I would just quack.
Some folks in town looked at me a little odd as I quacked my way down the street.
I set my sights on putting a golden brown duck on the table for Thanksgiving.
Big Flatrock River didn’t have any waterfowl hotspots, but checking out the old quarry hole, I found a large group of willows alongside a half-acre pool of water. It was just a little over 2 feet deep with a hard, flat limestone bottom, and manageable for my old hip boots. The willow thicket would make a good blind, so I’d hunker down and hide in the willows.
Hunting each evening was a race against time. The school bus arrived in town with less than an hour and a half before sunset. More shooting light was lost to the mandatory change from school clothes to my ragged hunting gear.
Yanking on my hunting jacket, I’d jump on my bicycle and take off. Night after night, I made the trip to the willow tree blind to watch the sun slowly set and with nary a duck gracing the small pond.
The only visitor every evening was a lone coot. Lacking decoys, I refrained from shooting it in hopes it would attract some real ducks.
I practiced quacking, but every time I quacked, the coot swam farther away. I guessed it didn’t speak coot very well.
A coot is a very small black duck considered to be the trash duck of the sky. The bird has the reputation of being under-sized, nasty tasting and tough. My ancient mentors on the liar's bench swore only a starving man would sit down to a meal consisting of coot.
Evening after evening, the scenario repeated, and I was running out of time for a duck for the Thanksgiving table.
With the clock closing on Thanksgiving, I knew I had to make a tough decision. If a decent duck didn’t show up, the coot was going to take one for the team, I mean for the table. Coot or not, I was determined to put waterfowl on the table.
That evening, even the coot seemed to avoid the pond like the plague. As the precious minutes of shooting light slipped away, I was about to resign myself to the common fare of turkey.
With the last passing rays of light, I glimpsed a lone bird. I knew it was now or never. Slipping off the safety of the old shotgun, I lead the bird, and squeezed the trigger. BOOOMMM! The coot folded in a cloud of feathers and splashed down in the middle of the pond.
Unloading the shotgun and leaning it against the fork of a large willow, I waded in and began the icy trip to retrieve the coot.
I hurried to the center of the pond. All of the walking and running in the old hip boots really increased the size of the pin holes. They were flat out holes!
Rushing against the flow of icy water into my boots, I picked up the coot and turned to make a dash back to the bank. Sloshing through the quarry pond, I heard a noise in the distance. Honk, Hoonkkk, Hoooonk! Glancing toward the horizon, I stopped dead in my tracks. Rapidly dropping from the sky was one of the largest flocks of Canada Geese I had ever seen.
Knowing the slightest move would send the flock careening away, I decided to bend over and look like a stump. With my head down, I held as still as possible as the great flock readied to land.
The ruse worked. I froze stump-like, and the flock continued to descend! It suddenly dawned on me… what exactly is the plan? My gun was 60 feet away! And, then they were on me, and I do mean… THEY WERE ON ME!
The sound of the wind passing through the feathers of the huge flock became a muffled roar like an approaching whirlwind. Cupping and flapping their wings, the geese began to hit the water around me. I could feel the wind from their wings and the feathers almost brushed my hunkered torso.
Although some were within grabbing distance, I opted for a mad dash for the bank. I would quickly load my shotgun, wheel around, and bring down a goose for the Thanksgiving table.
As I straightened up, the airborne geese saw my white face peering through the dim light. A flock leader sounded a warning, and geese were going everywhere… up… down… sideways… landing… taking off!
Stumbling around, I felt great wings beating within inches of my head and shoulders as goose after goose passed over me.
Racing for the bank, I grabbed the 16-gauge, slapped the two remaining shells back in the magazine, and cycled the bolt.
Whipping around, I flipped off the safety, and looked across the pond! Only tiny ripples were where there had been a couple hundred geese. Faintly, I could hear the flock as they winged their way to safety somewhere far away in Decatur County.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact Jack Spaulding by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net. “The Best of Spaulding Outdoors,” a compilation of 74 of Spaulding’s best articles written over the past 30 years is available from Amazon.com.
