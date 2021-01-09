Indiana’s DNR is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts through Feb. 22.
Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. To apply, click on the “Apply for a reserved hunt” link and have your Customer ID handy.
No late entries will be accepted. The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt in order to apply.
Draw results will be available within two weeks of the application closing. For draw results, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt and click the “View hunt draw results” link. Another way to check to see if you were drawn is to log in to on.IN.gov/INHuntFish, where you can see the full history of your past hunt registrations. A third way to tell if you were drawn is from an email that will be sent to applicants when results are available.
2021 Waterfowl Control Workshop
Individuals or businesses interested in becoming qualified as waterfowl control operators (WCOs) and/or conducting trapping, relocation and/or euthanasia services for hire can attend the 2021 Waterfowl Workshop on Jan. 28.
The virtual workshop will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. All contractors will need to attend the workshop or complete the 2021 exam. All first-time WCOs must attend the virtual workshop.
Attendance is encouraged for all WCOs, but individuals who have attended the DNR Waterfowl Workshop in previous years may opt to test out. Individuals interested in taking the test should contact Debbie Walter at dwalter@dnr.IN.gov or 812-789-2724. The 2021 exam will be available Feb. 1.
Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the training, but only individuals physically conducting waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating and/or euthanizing for hire are required to attend.
Individuals pursuing qualifying status for goose euthanasia for the first time will also need to provide a certificate of attendance for the Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators Association (NWCOA) goose management course or a DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife approved eight-hour equivalent goose course. WCOs are not qualified to conduct waterfowl management activities until all necessary paperwork has been received.
DNR Requesting Gray Fox Reports
In 2020, DNR began a gray fox research project in collaboration with the Wildlife Ecology Institute and Luther College. You can help make the project successful by reporting gray fox sightings.
Gray foxes have brown legs and ear backs and a black stripe down the top of their tail, as opposed to red foxes, which have black legs and ear backs, and usually a white tip on the tail. Learn more about the project and find a form to submit sightings online at: https://www.wildlifeecology.org/grayfox_indiana.html.
‘till next time,
Jack
