Indiana’s DNR hatchery staff recently completed spring stockings for Lake Michigan and its tributaries, adding more than 589,100 trout and salmon to public waters.
Locations stocked include East Chicago Marina, East Branch Little Calumet River, Salt Creek, Trail Creek and the St. Joseph River. Among the fish stocked were 90,280 brown trout fingerlings, 77,166 Coho salmon yearlings, 225,776 Skamania steelhead yearlings and 195,915 Chinook salmon fingerlings.
Due to the COVID-related cancellation of the spring 2020 egg take at the Little Manistee Weir in Michigan, no winter-run steelhead yearlings were stocked. To make up for the shortfall in fish production, Indiana raised extra Skamania steelhead yearlings and obtained twice as many brown trout as usual from the Illinois DNR.
Indiana also experienced sourcing issues with Chinook salmon. Indiana does not have the infrastructure to spawn Chinook salmon, so the DNR relies on partners in other states for eggs. Wisconsin DNR was not able to provide enough viable eggs to meet Indiana’s target. To make up for most of the shortfall, Indiana’s hatchery staff worked with other Lake Michigan partner states, securing more than 59,000 surplus Chinook from the Illinois DNR and 39,000 from the Michigan DNR.
“The last year has been a challenge to navigate with production shortages, canceled egg takes, and many pandemic-related issues,” said Ben Dickinson, DNR’s Lake Michigan biologist. “I’m proud of our hatchery staff for being adaptable, and very grateful for all our Lake Michigan state agency partners for helping to ensure we can stock a variety of species to maintain our diverse fishery.”
Although fish stockings are complete for the spring, Coho salmon fingerlings are scheduled to be stocked during October, and winter-run steelhead fingerlings will be stocked in December.
Summertime means Skamania
Skamania or Lake Michigan steelhead typically begin their spawning runs in June and last throughout the month of August, with peak runs occurring from late June to late July.
Early running fish can be caught as early as mid-May; it’s not too early to get to the lake! Look for surface water temperatures under 68 degrees for best action. Strong south winds during the heat of summer will cause upwelling of cool water and hot steelhead action nearshore.
Recommended locations:
• The mouth of Burns Ditch at Portage Lakefront Park
• The pier at Washington Park, Michigan City
• DNR/Coast Guard public access site in the inner harbor of Michigan City
Most Skamania steelhead taken by shore anglers are caught on live bait. Up to three rods are permitted to increase your chances and a spinning rod spooled with 8–12-pound test monofilament line will work with live bait. Make sure you have a quality reel, as the fish are lightning quick and can really put a strain on a reel’s drag. Suspend a size-2 to size-6 hook about 4-6 feet under a bobber. Small spawn sacs, whole cooked shrimp, nightcrawlers and minnows are all great bait.
Preliminary spring turkey harvest results
Hunters harvested 12,320 wild turkeys during Indiana’s 2021 spring season, with at least one turkey harvested in 91 of 92 counties. No birds were harvested in Tipton County. While the 2021 harvest was lower than last year’s record harvest of 14,492 birds, this year’s harvest was similar to the previous five years’ spring harvest results – averaging 12,065 birds per season.
A total of 1,198 birds (10% of total harvest) were taken by youth hunters during the youth-only weekend, April 17-18. Hunters had an estimated success rate of 19% compared to 21% in 2020.
A complete analysis of Indiana’s spring harvest data for 2021 will be available later this summer.
