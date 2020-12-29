Wintertime outdoor lovers can experience Turkey Run State Park’s canyons in a new way with guided ice hikes on Saturdays in January and February. Participants will be led through either Rocky Hollow, Bear Hollow or Gypsy Gulch, depending on the date.
All ice hikes require advance registration. Boot spikes, which allow for safer hiking on ice and snow than boots alone, will be provided for participants. Those wishing to join must wear the boots and be able to lift both legs to a 90-degree angle.
All ice hikes are subject to change due to weather conditions. Depending on the weather, routes may be changed, and spikes may not be necessary. Face coverings are required.
Participants can register by contacting the Turkey Run State Park Nature Center at 765-597-2635 or adouglass@dnr.IN..gov.
Boot spikes can also be rented from the park’s Nature Center for individual hikes for $5 a day.
The standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle may apply. Turkey Run State Park is located in Marshall.
Cisco fish populations endangered
Anglers should note effective Dec. 17 it became unlawful to take or possess the cisco species of fish per IC 14-22-34-12 which protects state-endangered species.
The change is a result of action taken this fall by the Natural Resources Commission (NRC). Previously, the native fish was listed as a species of special concern.
Cisco (Coregonus artedi) is the only native fish from the salmon family found in Indiana waters other than Lake Michigan. It is a cold-water species requiring exceptional water quality to thrive. The glacial lakes of northern Indiana represent the southernmost extent of the species’ range in North America.
Failing Lake (Steuben County), Indiana Lake (Elkhart County), North Twin and South Twin lakes (LaGrange County), Lake Gage (Steuben County), Eve Lake (LaGrange County) and Crooked Lake (Noble/Whitley counties) are the only remaining Indiana lakes containing cisco. The listing of cisco as state endangered will prioritize and incentivize conservation actions in areas near lakes containing cisco to protect existing water quality.
“The preservation of water quality at these lakes is vital because once degraded, water quality is costly and difficult to restore,” said Matthew Linn, fisheries research biologist.
Future cisco management will focus on collaborative efforts with regional partners to preserve cold-water habitat through the application of best management practices reducing the quantity of nutrients entering the remaining lakes with cisco.
For more information on cisco in Indiana, visit wildlife.IN.gov/10438.htm.
Eagles over Monroe Lake
Monroe Lake is offering a nine-day bald eagle experience running January 23–31 which will include a mix of virtual, self-directed, and small-group activities. The event is being held in place of Monroe Lake’s traditional annual bald eagle driving tour.
Jill Vance, Monroe Lake’s interpretive naturalist, will be hosting sunset eagle watches at the lake from 5-6 p.m. on Jan. 23, 25, 29, and 31. She and a couple of volunteers will have spotting scopes set up to help participants observe eagles and other birds. Hot cocoa will be available for those who bring their own travel mugs.
To ensure social distancing, each sunset eagle watch is open to a maximum of 12 people, and advance registration is mandatory. Registration closes three days prior to each date, or when the event is full, although wait lists are available. Sign up for a session online at bit.ly/sunseteagle2021.
Visitors may also create their own self-guided bald eagle driving tour at the lake using the property’s bald eagle brochure as a guide to the best viewing locations and times. On Jan. 22, Vance will post a link to download the bald eagle brochure on the Facebook event page, which can be found at bit.ly/eaglesmonroe2020. From Jan. 22-29, you may email a request for the brochure to jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Virtual programming will be hosted on the property’s Facebook page, facebook.com/monroelake. For direct links and descriptions, see the event description at bit.ly/eaglesmonroe2020.
“We’ll miss hosting our traditional eagle driving tour this winter, but we hope the reworked experience will give people a range of opportunities to learn about and observe bald eagles in a safe manner,” Vance said.
For more information about event programming, contact Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov or call 812-837-9967.
