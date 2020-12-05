I noticed the first of the scurvy Arctic-loving band about a week ago. I glanced out the window and much to my dismay; I saw three or four of their front guard scrounging for spilled seed under the bird feeder. I sighed deeply; but I knew they were coming, and their arrival was inevitable.
Most bird watchers would look on the tiny birds as beautiful creatures with their gorgeous dark caped backs and light grey bellies. About twice the size of a chickadee, it is amazing the huge chilling burden the little critters bring.
Like tiny, over-dressed pall bearers at an annual funeral hosted by Mother Nature, the tiny birds carry away our last vestige of warm fall days and Indian summer. They will continue to grant their icy presence until the coming month of March when they will flee warming weather, and depart for northern regions.
They are the agents of bitter weather to come… the dreaded, Dark-Eyed Juncos… the Snowbirds!
Unlike the Nuthatch, Chickadee and the Tufted Titmouse, Dark-Eyed Juncos will not eat directly from the feeder. They depend on the little bits dropped by other birds and cast off seeds on the ground. Hopping around and pecking at anything possibly nutritious, they dance around under the feeder for hours at a time.
Once again, the little critters will do okay in the coming winter months. It seems there is a sloppy individual filling the bird feeder who spills a lot of seed, and there will be plenty for them to eat.
Thanksgiving Bird Regalia
Dee Wallace sent the following update on bird activity at her feeder over the Holiday: “I woke up Thanksgiving morning to the sounds of Woody Woodpeckers and the Blue Jays. It is my favorite band, but if you think it was on the radio you would be wrong it was at my bird feeder. I sighted eight blue jays, four woodpeckers and several cardinals. It was a colorful swirl of activity. You would think so many big birds would scare away the small ones but they didn’t. In fact the big birds helped the little ones to the last bit of food in the feeder by shaking the feeder to dump it on the ground so all could enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.”
Guided Hike At Patoka Lake
The hike starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12. During the event, participants will take a hike back in time to discover what life was like in the Patoka Lake area before the lake was made; learning what was there before the lake and what the people who lived there did for a living and for entertainment.
The hike will begin at the Nature Center with a brief introduction and then head along the old Narrows Road. Hikers should dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes for the wooded quarter-mile trail.
Advance registration for the hike is required by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447, which you can also call for more information on the program or other events at Patoka Lake.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
New Public Access Site Near Madison
Hoosiers can now enjoy access to the Ohio River via the Brooksburg Public Access Site near Madison. The site at 531 South Brooksburg Main Street is the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s 439th public access site.
The new access site was made possible by a $1.2 million investment of DNR funding and through a strong partnership with Jefferson County Parks, who approached Fish & Wildlife about the site in 2016. Land was donated by Jefferson County and Bill Knoblock.
An official dedication ceremony is being planned for spring.
All Fish & Wildlife public access sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to visitors.
Funding for the Public Access Program, which acquires and develops public access sites across the state, is provided by the Wildlife & Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). WSFR funds are collected through excise taxes by manufacturers and importers of hunting, fishing, and shooting equipment and some boats, as well as fuel taxes. A funding match is provided by the State of Indiana through fishing license sales.
The “Where to Fish” interactive map includes information on public access sites, fish consumption advisories, and low-head dam locations in rivers and streams and can be found at on.IN.gov/where2fish.
Pokagon SP Toboggan Run
Get ready to ride, Hoosiers — Pokagon State Park’s toboggan run is now open. Tobogganers will notice some changes due to COVID-19 but can still enjoy the thrilling ride dropping 90 feet over the distance of a quarter-mile.
While hours and fees remain the same as in previous years, only one track will be open. The change allows guests and staff members to stay socially distant inside the tower. With only one track open, it will mean fewer than half of the normal number of toboggans will be available to rent, which may mean longer wait times. Riders will also be required to wear masks and gloves and to socially distance themselves while in line.
The registration process has also been modified. Upon arriving at the park gate, nature center or Potawatomi Inn front desk, riders will receive details for reserving a sled using a mobile alert system. When a sled is ready, guests will receive a text asking a member of their party to go to the rental room to fill out a registration card. One rider from the group will then take the card and a driver’s license to the checkout window to receive the sled. Users will return sleds outside the rental room at the end of the rental period. Sleds will be sanitized before use by a new group of riders.
Warming Center restrooms will be open; however, concessions, indoor and outdoor seating, and the bonfire area will be closed. Carry-in meals and tailgating are prohibited in the toboggan run area and in both the upper and lower toboggan parking lots.
Pokagon staff will provide monitoring to ensure riders follow the park’s guidance and have the opportunity for a great outdoor experience.
“The toboggan run has been a tradition at Pokagon for generations and will continue to help our guests make memories naturally this year and into the future,” said interpretive naturalist Nicky Ball. “We look forward to seeing many happy riders this winter.”
Additional details and the toboggan run’s operational schedule are at tobogganrun.com.
To plan an entire weekend of tobogganing and enjoying one of Indiana’s premier state parks for winter activities, you can make lodging reservations for the park’s Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park (on.IN.gov/pokagonsp) located at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola, 46703.
‘till next time,
Jack
