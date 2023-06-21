TERRE HAUTE – More than 2,300 athletes and Unified partners from around the state converged on Indiana State University for the 53rd Annual Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games on June 9-11. Of those attending the event, 70 athletes, family members and volunteers from Special Olympics-Decatur County traveled to Terre Haute for the weekend of competition, friendship and fun.
The Summer Games is one of the largest annual events for Special Olympics Indiana. Some of the sporting events include bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
Decatur County was well-represented, having two bocce teams, two 4x100 relay teams, one volleyball team and athletes competing in track and field events including the 25M walk, 50M walk, 400M walk, 50M dash, 100M dash and 200M dash.
The theme for this year’s Summer Games was Everyday Champions. This is a great reminder to all of us that being a champion isn’t always about winning a gold medal, it is about the actions we take each and every day – do your best, be good sports, support and help others.
Here is a glance at the outstanding efforts from the local champions.
Bocce (doubles):
- Bradley Johnston and Brian Wolter – second in Division 206; Tim Bean and Jonathan Rumsey – second in Division 212; Liz Lawson and Kathryn Minor competed in Division 213
Volleyball:
- Fourth place in Division 1 for team of Christin Banks, Bradley Bevington, Michael Byrd, Marguerite Dudgeon, Jennifer Johannigman, Jessica Johannigman, Bradley Kiel and Thomas Malone
Softball Throw (Level 1):
- Carey Crites – second in Division 66; Melinda England – second in Division 68; Elizabeth Laws – first in Division 65
50M Unassisted Walk:
- Carey Crites – second in Division 39; Elizabeth Laws – third in Division 39; Melinda England – second in Division 43
25M Phys Assisted Walk:
- Clara Thomas – first in Division 28; Jaxon Bridges – first in Division 29
Target Throw:
- Clara Thomas – first in Division 53; Jaxon Bridges – first in Division 54
Softball Throw (Level 2):
- Jamie Davis – seventh in Division 100-02; Leona Roberts – second in Division 100-05; Morgan Hooten – sixth in Division 100-06; Amy Bright – fifth in Division 100-07; Amy Owen – fifth in Division 100-08; Bailey Mozingo – second in Division 100-10; Andy Meneely – sixth in Division 101-05; William Sanders – third in Division 101-12; Cheyenne Lee – seventh in Division 102-03; Ryan Lewis – fourth in Division 103-01; Jaylan Hensley – seventh in Division 104-01; Parker Lewis – seventh in Division 105-01; Destiny Benning – seventh in Division 106-01
400M Walk:
- Jessica Rehberger – sixth in Division 5702; Amy Owen – fifth in Division 5703; Amy Bright – seventh in Division 5703; Morgan Hooten – third in Division 5704; Andy Meneely – eighth in Division 5804; Cheyenne Lee – third in Division 5902; Robert McFarland – third in Division 6201; Destiny Benning – third in Division 6301
50M Dash:
- Bailey Mozingo – first in Division 4106; Williams Sanders – second in Division 5208; Ryan Lewis – fifth in Division 5403; Jaylan Hensley – sixth in Division 5501; Makenna Workman – seventh in Division 5502; Makeya Workman – second in Division 5503; Parker Lewis – fifth in Division 5603
800M Walk:
- Jamie Davis – sixth in Division 6501
4x100M Relay:
- second in Division 4601F the team of Jaylan Hensley, Leona Roberts, Makeya Workman and Makenna Workman; second in Division 4703F the team of Colton Burnham, Robert McFarland, Ryan Lewis and Andrew Bryant
100M Dash:
- Andrew Bryant – fifth in Division 1002
200M Dash:
- Colton Burnham – second in Division 3003
Special Olympics Indiana offers year-round sports competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities beginning at age 8. For more information about our county program, contact County Coordinator Alyson Bridges at alysonmbridges@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.