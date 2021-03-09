Correction
Greensburg senior Lane Sparks is third on the school's all-time scoring list, not second as listed in Tuesday's edition.
Sparks scored 1,795 points in his four-year career.
Sean Sellers is atop the list with 1,901 points, while Andrew Welage is second with 1,815.
All three have played for the Pirates in the past seven years. Sellers graduated in 2014 and went on to play at Ball State, and Wellage graduated in 2020 and is playing at Wright State.
Sparks will continue his career at Huntington University.
