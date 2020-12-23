Batesville freshmen
Batesville’s freshmen boys basketball team moved to 7-0 after defeating South Ripley and Milan in a double-header on Saturday.
The first game against South Ripley was a 47-24 win for the Bulldogs. Hank Ritter led the way with nine points, while Jack Grunkemeyer and Deacon Hamilton added eight apiece in the well-balanced scoring effort.
In the second game, the Bulldogs secured a 42-33 victory over Milan. Grunkemeyer and Carter Bohman both added 11, followed by Sam Johnson and Hamilton with five points each.
The Bulldogs have a break until after the New Year before they take the court again.
