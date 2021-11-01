Batesville JH basketball
VERSAILLES – Batesville eighth-grade boys basketball team won the South Ripley tournament title. The Bulldogs defeated Milan 33-25. Batesville led 18-13 at the half, but Milan responded to grab a 23-22 lead heading to the fourth quarter. With the help of two big 3-pointers by Landon Raver and Trenten Luers, Batesville was able to take the lead and hold on.
Leading the Bulldogs offensively was Cayden Drake and Trenten Luers with seven points, followed by Cannon Clark six, Landon Raver six, Brayden Maple five and Owen Enneking two.
In the championship game, Batesville matched up against South Ripley. The Bulldogs came out firing early and never looked back by gaining a 25-11 lead into halftime. Batesville shared the ball well, and it was a total team effort to win by a final score of 48-31.
Offensively, Maple led all scorers with nine points, followed by Brayden Gerrian eight, Ethan Schneider five, Raver five, Noah Weigel four, Drake four, Lincoln Garrett three, Clark three, Enneking three, Trenton Jordan two and Owen Westerfeld two.
The seventh-grade Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 32-22 victory over Milan. The Bulldogs got out to an 8-0 start in the first quarter and then found themselves tied up late in the second quarter. Defense helped Batesville regain the lead late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs came out after half-time and never trailed and went on to victory.
All 10 of the Bulldogs scored in the contest. Leading the way were Carson Hartley with nine and Ian Hixson, Cole Abrams and Preston Blessing all with four.
In the championship game, the Bulldogs faced great shooting by the South Ripley Raiders. The Bulldogs took a 10-6 lead heading into the second quarter. That would be the last time the Bulldogs lead in the game. The dogs kept it close the entire game, but but fell 34-25. The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Hartley with seven, Abrams six, Caleb Laker five, Kamyrn Holcomb four, Braydin Hughes two and Blessing one.
JCD junior high basketball
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh-grade boys basketball team fell to South Ripley 35-29.
The seventh-grade Eagles jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter, but JCD was outscored 18-9 in the fourth quarter and fell 35-29.
For JCD, Blake Wagner tallied 12 points, 14 rebounds and one steal. Neil Sullivan added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Beckham Comer had five points and one steal. Darian Greishop had three points, three rebounds and four steals. Brody Huff scored two points. Kingston Buckler finished with two rebounds and one steal.
The seventh-grade defeated Milan 52-29.
For the Eagles, Wagner had 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Grieshop added 14 points, seven boards and four steals. Sullivan had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Logan Meyer scored five points. Huff scored four points and Buckler had two points. Comer added one steal and Matthew Taylor grabbed one rebound.
JCD’s eighth-grade boys fell to South Ripley 34-24.
Lane Carroll led the Eagles with 12 points. Lane Simon added eight points. Caden Kohlman and Wyatt Comer both scored two points.
The eighth-grade lost to Milan 48-29.
For the Eagles, Carroll had 14 points. Simon scored nine points. Kohlman finished with three points. Comer added two points and Kellar Vatchet had one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.